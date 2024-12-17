Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

License Type Licensing Info Fees License Duration Resources/Additional Information

Insurance Producer Resident – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Individual Lapsed License Renewal Form All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Initial Fee: $55

Timely Renewal Fee: $55

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165

Amended License Fee: $25 Initial: 2 Years

Renewal: 2 Years Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.

Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident Fee: $55

Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110

Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55

Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165

Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

Renewal: 2 Years

Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). Lapsed licenses may also be renewed online through Sircon or NIPR.

Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident Fee: $55

Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110

Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55

Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165

Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years

Renewal: 2 Years Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license. For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.

Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA) Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Fee: $55

Renewal Fee: $55 Expires annually on 6/30

Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration Visit: Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser

Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators Visit: Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister Initial Fee: $1.00

Renewal Fee: $1.00 Initial: 2 Years

Renewal: 2 Years Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.



Public Adjuster – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Fee: $200

Renewal Fee: $200

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400 Initial: 2 Years

Renewal: 2 Years Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license. For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State and for a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.

Self-Service Storage Licensees Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident Fee: $55

Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110

Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55

Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165

Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

Renewal: 2 Years

Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). FAQ for Self-Service Storage For information on how to submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register update visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.

Surplus Lines - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Fee: $200

Renewal Fee: $200

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

Renewal: 2 Years

Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. Licensing Requirements

Surplus Lines – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Fee: $200

Renewal Fee: $200

Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400 Initial: 2 Years

Renewal: 2 Years Licensing Requirements Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license. For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.