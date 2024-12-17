Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

Producer/Agent Licenses
To become licensed or renew your existing license there are various requirements you need to fulfill such as testing requirements and/or pre-licensing or continuing education requirements.
The licensing requirements are different, depending on which license you would like to apply for or renew and your status as a resident or a non-resident of Pennsylvania. Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.
If you need to print your license visit Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License.
|License Type
|Licensing Info
|Fees
|License Duration
|Resources/Additional Information
|Insurance Producer Resident - Individual
|Initial Fee: $55
Timely Renewal Fee: $55
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
|Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Individual
|Initial Fee: $110
Timely Renewal Fee: $110
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
|Insurance Producer Resident – Business Entity
|
Individual Lapsed License Renewal Form
All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
|Initial Fee: $55
Timely Renewal Fee: $55
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Amended License Fee: $25
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
|Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Business Entity
|Initial Fee: $110
Timely Renewal Fee: $110
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
|Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual
|Initial Resident Fee: $55
Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).
Lapsed licenses may also be renewed online through Sircon or NIPR.
|Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity
|Initial Resident Fee: $55
Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.
Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Limited Lines Travel Insurance Producer - Individual
|Initial Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities
|Limited Lines Travel Producer – Business Entity
|Initial Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities
Frequently Asked Questions for Travel Insurance Producers
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA)
|Initial Fee: $55
Renewal Fee: $55
|Expires annually on 6/30
|Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration
|
Visit: Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser
|Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators
|Visit: Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister
|Initial Fee: $1.00
Renewal Fee: $1.00
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.
|Public Adjuster - Individual
|Initial Resident and Non-Resident Public Adjuster Fee: $200
Renewal Public Adjuster Fee: $200
Public Adjuster Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Initial Resident Public Adjuster License Process
Initial Non-Resident Public Adjuster License Process
For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Public Adjuster – Business Entity
|Initial Fee: $200
Renewal Fee: $200
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.
Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State and for a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Self-Service Storage Licensees
|Initial Resident Fee: $55
Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).
For information on how to submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register update visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Surplus Lines - Individual
|Initial Fee: $200
Renewal Fee: $200
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|Licensing Requirements
|Surplus Lines – Business Entity
|Initial Fee: $200
Renewal Fee: $200
Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.
Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.
Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Title Insurance- Individual
|Resident: $55
Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License: $165
|Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement
|Title Insurance- Business Entity
|Initial Fee: Resident: $55 / Non-Resident: $110
Renewal Fee: Resident: $55 / Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
|Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement
Attorney Continuing Education-Declaration of CE Status
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.
Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
|Viatical Settlement Broker (Individual)
|Initial Fee: $100
Renewal Fee: $100
|Initial: 1 Year
Renewal: 1 Year
|License Requirements
|Viatical Settlement Broker (Business Entity)
|Initial Fee: $100
Renewal Fee: $100
|Initial: 1 Year
Renewal: 1 Year
|
Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.
Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.
Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
Company Licenses
The company licensing requirements differ depending on which license you would like to apply for or renew. Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.
|License Type
|Licensing Info
|Fees
|License Duration
|Resources/Additional Information
|Certified Reinsurers
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|Certified Review Entities (CRE)
|Application
|
Initial Certification:
Certification Renewal:
|
CRE Only Certification & Renewal – 3 years
CRE & IRO Certification & Renewal – 2 years
IRO Only Certification & Renewal – 2 years
|Continuing Care Provider
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|Valid until surrendered
|
Disclosure Statement Checklist
Disclosure Statement Checklist Instructions
|Continuing Care Retirement Communities
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|
CCRC Disclosure Statement Checklist
|Exclusive General Agent
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $400
|1 Year
|Instructions
|Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Application
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Additional Resources
|Health Services Plan Corporation
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Hospital Plan Corporation
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Insurance Administrator (TPA)
|
Corporation or Partnership Application Form
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $100
|2 Years
|Application Instructions
|Managing General Agent
|
Corporation or Partnership Application Form
|None
|Valid until surrendered
|Pharmacy Services Administration Organization (PSAO)
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $500
|2 Years
|More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Pharmacy Benefit Auditing Entity
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000
|2 Years
|More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM)
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000
|2 Years
|More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)
|Application
|Initial Fee: $2,500
Renewal Fee: $750 Domestic/ $850 Foreign
|1 Year
|PPO Instructions
|Premium Finance
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $200
|1 Year
|Reciprocal Jurisdiction Reinsurers
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|Reinsurance Intermediary Broker
|
Corporation or Partnership Application Form
|None
|2 Years
|Instructions
|Reinsurance Intermediary Manager
|
Corporation or Partnership application Form
|None
|2 Years
|Instructions
|Risk Purchasing Group
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $100
|Valid until surrendered
|Risk Retention Group
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $300
|Valid until surrendered
|Viatical Settlement Provider
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $300
|1 Year
|Instructions