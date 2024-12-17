Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Insurance Department

    Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

    Producer/Agent Licenses

    To become licensed or renew your existing license there are various requirements you need to fulfill such as testing requirements and/or pre-licensing or continuing education requirements.

    The licensing requirements are different, depending on which license you would like to apply for or renew and your status as a resident or a non-resident of Pennsylvania. Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.

    If you need to print your license visit Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License.

    Produer/Agent Licensing Help

    License Type Licensing Info Fees License Duration Resources/Additional Information
    Insurance Producer Resident - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Individual Lapsed License Renewal Form

    		 Initial Fee: $55
    Timely Renewal Fee: $55
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
    Additional Line of Authority: $25    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.    		 Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
    Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Individual Lapsed License Renewal Form

    		 Initial Fee:  $110
    Timely Renewal Fee:  $110
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee:  $165
    Additional Line of Authority:  $25    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.    		 Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
    Insurance Producer Resident – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Individual Lapsed License Renewal Form

    All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    		 Initial Fee:  $55
    Timely Renewal Fee:  $55
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee:  $165
    Amended License Fee:  $25    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years    		 Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
    Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Business Entity Lapsed License Renewal Form

    		 Initial Fee:  $110
    Timely Renewal Fee:  $110
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee:  $165
    Additional Line of Authority:  $25    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years    		 Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information.
    Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Resident Fee: $55
    Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
    Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
    Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
    Additional Line of Authority: $25    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). 

    Lapsed licenses may also be renewed online through Sircon or NIPR. 
    Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Resident Fee: $55
    Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
    Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
    Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
    Additional Line of Authority: $25    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. 

    Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Limited Lines Travel Insurance Producer - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $400 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities

    Frequently Asked Questions for Travel Insurance Producers
    Limited Lines Travel Producer – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $400 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years

    PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities

    Frequently Asked Questions for Travel Insurance Producers

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.  Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information
    Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA)

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee: $55
    Renewal Fee: $55    		 Expires annually on 6/30  
    Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration

    Visit: Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser

     

    		      
    Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators Visit: Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister Initial Fee: $1.00
    Renewal Fee: $1.00    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years    		 Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.
    Public Adjuster - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Resident and Non-Resident Public Adjuster Fee: $200
    Renewal Public Adjuster Fee: $200
    Public Adjuster Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years

    Initial Resident Public Adjuster License Process

    Initial Non-Resident Public Adjuster License Process

    For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Public Adjuster – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee: $200
    Renewal Fee: $200
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. 

    Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State and for a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Self-Service Storage Licensees

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Resident Fee: $55
    Initial Non-Resident Fee: $110
    Timely Renewal Fee (Resident): $55
    Timely Renewal Fee (Non-Resident): $110
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $165
    Additional Line of Authority: $25    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    If you are applying for a non-reciprocal non-resident license, please obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

    FAQ for Self-Service Storage

    For information on how to submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register update visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Surplus Lines - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $200
    Renewal Fee: $200
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.    		 Licensing Requirements
    Surplus Lines – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $200
    Renewal Fee: $200
    Lapsed License Renewal Fee: $400    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years

    Licensing Requirements

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.

    Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. 

    Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Title Insurance- Individual


    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Lapsed License Renewal Form

    		 Resident:  $55
    Non-Resident:  $110
    Lapsed License: $165    		 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement

    Attorney Continuing Education -Declaration of CE Status
    Title Insurance- Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee: Resident: $55 / Non-Resident: $110
    Renewal Fee: Resident: $55 / Non-Resident: $110
    Lapsed License Renewal: $165    		 Initial: 2 Years
    Renewal: 2 Years

    Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement

    Attorney Continuing Education-Declaration of CE Status

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. 

    Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.  Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.
    Viatical Settlement Broker (Individual)

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $100
    Renewal Fee: $100    		 Initial: 1 Year
    Renewal: 1 Year    		 License Requirements
    Viatical Settlement Broker (Business Entity)

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial Fee:  $100
    Renewal Fee: $100    		 Initial: 1 Year
    Renewal: 1 Year

    Resident Business Entities: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

    Non-Resident Business Entities: For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. 

    Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required.

    Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    For information on how to submit a Fictitious/Business Entity Name or registering with the Department of State visit: Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information.

    Company Licenses

    The company licensing requirements differ depending on which license you would like to apply for or renew. Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.

    Company Licensing Help

    License Type Licensing Info Fees License Duration Resources/Additional Information
    Certified Reinsurers

    Uniform Application Checklist 

    PA Form CR-1

    PA Form CR-F

    PA Form CR-S

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    PA Form CR-F Instructions

    PA Form CR-S Instructions
    Certified Review Entities (CRE) Application

    Initial Certification:

    • CRE Only - $1,000
    • CRE & IRO - $2,000
    • IRO Only - $2,000

    Certification Renewal:

    • CRE Only - $500
    • CRE & IRO - $1,000
    • IRO Only - $1,000

    CRE Only Certification & Renewal – 3 years

    CRE & IRO Certification & Renewal – 2 years

    IRO Only Certification & Renewal – 2 years

    		  
    Continuing Care Provider Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 Valid until surrendered

    Instructions

    Disclosure Statement Checklist

    Disclosure Statement Checklist Instructions

    Resident's Agreement Checklist
    Continuing Care Retirement Communities Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    CCRC Disclosure Statement Checklist

    CCRC Resident's Agreement Checklist
    Exclusive General Agent

    Corporation or Partnership

    Application Form
    Individual

    Application Form
    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $400 1 Year Instructions
    Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Application Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered Additional Resources
    Health Services Plan Corporation Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered  
    Hospital Plan Corporation Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered  
    Insurance Administrator (TPA)

    Corporation or Partnership Application Form

    Individual Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $100 2 Years Application Instructions
    Managing General Agent

    Corporation or Partnership Application Form

    Individual Application Form

    		 None Valid until surrendered

    Instructions

    Authorization Form
    Pharmacy Services Administration Organization (PSAO) Sircon Apply or Renew Initial/Renewal Fee: $500 2 Years More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 
    Pharmacy​ Benefit Auditing Entity Sircon Apply or Renew

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000 2 Years More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 
    Pharmacy​ Benefit Manager (PBM) Sircon Apply or Renew

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000 2 Years More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 
    Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Application
    		 Initial Fee: $2,500
    Renewal Fee: $750 Domestic/ $850 Foreign    		 1 Year ​PPO Instructions
    Premium Finance

    Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $200 1 Year

    Instructions

    Business Plan Form

    Biographical Affidavit Form
    ​​​​Reciprocal Jurisdiction Reinsurers

    Uniform Application Checklist

    PA Form CR-F

    PA Form CR-S

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    PA Form CR-F Instructions

    PA Form CR-S Instructions
    Reinsurance Intermediary Broker

    Corporation or Partnership Application Form

    Individual Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 None 2 Years Instructions
    Reinsurance Intermediary Manager

    Corporation or Partnership application Form

    Individual Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 None 2 Years Instructions
    Risk Purchasing Group Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $100 Valid until surrendered  
    Risk Retention Group Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $300 Valid until surrendered  
    Viatical Settlement Provider

    Individual

    Business

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $300 1 Year Instructions