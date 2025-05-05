Skip to main content

    Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License

    Access step-by-step instructions on how to print your existing Pennsylvania insurance license and ensure you have the proper documentation. 

    Print Your Individual Agency​ License

    1. ​Key in your license number. If you do not know your license number you may look it up by using the Individual License Search.​
    2. After you key in your license number, you will be asked to provide a password. Your password is the last 4 digits of your social security number.
    3. You will then be able to view your license in a secured Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format.
    4. Please verify the address shown on your license is correct. To correct or change an address, please do so at www.sircon.com/pennsylvania

    Important Note: Care must be taken when requesting a license from a public-access computer. The PA Insurance Department is not responsible for documents saved locally.

     

    Individual License Print Tool

    Print Your Business Entity Agency​ License

    1. Key in your license number. If you do not know your license number you may look it up by using the Business Entity License Search.
    2. After you key in your license number, you will be asked to provide a password. Your password – including the dash – is your EIN number of the business entity. 
    3. You will then be able to view your license in a secured Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format.
    4. Please verify the address shown on your license is correct. To correct or change an address, please email the information to ra-in-producer@pa.gov.

     

    Business Entity Agency​ License Tool

    If You Have Issues Printing Your License...

    • Do not access the Department's website through "bookmarks" or "favorites".
    • If you are trying to print your license from a work computer, there could be certain security settings in place that may prevent you from doing so.  Try printing the license from your home computer.
    • If you are using Google Chrome as your web browser, you may see a blank or black screen after you enter the license number and it may take several minutes for the password prompt to appear.
    • Be sure to disable any pop-up blockers.  If you have pop-up blockers enabled this may prevent the password prompt from appearing.
    • Try clearing your computer's cache and cookies

    Contact Us

    Email Us

    If you need help printing your license or have other questions, please contact us at:

    ra-in-producer@pa.gov

    Call Us

    Contact us and select Option 3.

    (717) 787-3840