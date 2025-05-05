Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information

Be advised that you have a property right to your Pennsylvania insurance license. If you inactivate the license, you will be giving up your property right to it and must start over as a brand-new applicant should you decide to become licensed as an insurance licensee

in Pennsylvania in the future.

You may allow the license to expire by not renewing it. The non-renewal of your license will result in an inactivation reason of “Failure to Renew” which is not a derogatory cancellation reason and will not generate an administrative action by the Department.

If early surrender of a license is still required, please complete and submit the letter of clearance or voluntary surrender request form.