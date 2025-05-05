Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

Skip to main content

    Producer & Agent License Types

    To become licensed or renew your existing license, there are various eligibility and testing or continuing education requirements you need to fulfill.
    Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.

    If you need to print your license, visit the Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License page. If you need to update or access existing licence information, visit the Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information page.

    Producer/Agent Licensing Help

    License Type

    Licensing Info

    Fees

    License Duration

    Resources/Additional Information
    Insurance Producer Resident - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial: $55

    Timely Renewal: $55

    Lapsed License Renewal: $165

    Additional Line of Authority: $25

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Timley Renewal: 2 Years

    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee. 

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
    Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $110

    Timely Renewal:  $110

    Lapsed License Renewal:  $165

    Additional Line of Authority:  $25

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Timley Renewal: 2 Years

    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee. 

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
    Insurance Producer Resident – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $55

    Timely Renewal:  $55

    Lapsed License Renewal:  $165

    Amended License:  $25

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
    Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $110

    Timely Renewal:  $110

    Lapsed License Renewal:  $165

    Additional Line of Authority:  $25

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
    Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial Resident: $55

    Initial Non-Resident: $110

    Timely Renewal Resident: $55

    Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110

    Lapsed License Renewal: $165

    Additional Line of Authority: $25

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Renewal: 2 Years
    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). 

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
    Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

     

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial Resident: $55

    Initial Non-Resident:

    $110

    Timely Renewal Resident: $55

    Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110

    Lapsed License Renewal: $165

    Additional Line of Authority: $25

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
    Limited Lines Travel Insurance Producer - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial:  $400

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities

    Frequently Asked Questions for Travel Insurance Producers
    Limited Lines Travel Producer – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    		 Initial:  $400

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities

    Frequently Asked Questions for Travel Insurance Producers
    Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA)

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial: $55

    Renewal: $55

    		 Expires annually on 6/30

    Exam Requirements: All applicants are required to pass the PA MVPDA exam.  Visit the PID PSI site or call 1-888-818-5822 to schedule your exam.

    Experience Requirements: All applicants for an MVPDA license must have 6+ months continuous estimating experience or successfully completed an auto appraisal-training program within the last 3 years.
    Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration

    Visit the Emergency Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser page form more information.

     

    		      
    Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators

    Visit the Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister page for more information.

    Initial: $1

    Renewal: $1

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    		 Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.
    Public Adjuster - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial: $200

    Renewal: $200

    Lapsed License Renewal: $400

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Lapsed License Renewal Period: 60 days

    Initial Resident Public Adjuster License Process

    Initial Non-Resident Public Adjuster License Process

    For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit the Act 21 - Public Adjuster Law page.
    Public Adjuster – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial: $200

    Renewal: $200

    Lapsed License Renewal: $400

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Lapsed License Renewal Period: 60 days

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    Public Adjustor Contract: For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit the Act 21 - Public Adjuster Law page.
    Self-Service Storage Licensees

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial Resident: $55

    Initial Non-Resident: $110
    Timely Renewal Resident: $55

    Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110

    Lapsed License Renewal: $165

    Additional Line of Authority: $25

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)


    Renewal: 2 Years


    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    FAQ for Self-Service Storage

    Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). 

    Submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register Update: Visit the Update Self-Service Storage Employee Register page for more information. 
    Surplus Lines - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $200

    Renewal: $200

    Lapsed License Renewal: $400

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    		 Licensing Requirements
    Surplus Lines – Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $200

    Renewal: $200

    Lapsed License Renewal: $400

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Licensing Requirements

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
    Title Insurance- Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Resident:  $55

    Non-Resident:  $110

    Lapsed License: $165

    Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.

    Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement

    Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.

    Attorney Only CE Declaration: If you are renewing your title agent license as an attorney only, visit the CE Declaration for Attorney Only Title Agents on the Update Your License page to submit your CE status declaration. 
    Title Insurance- Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial Resident: $55

    Inital Non-Resident: $110

    Renewal Resident: $55

    Renewal Non-Resident: $110

    Lapsed License Renewal: $165

    Initial: 2 Years

    Renewal: 2 Years

    Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    Attorney Only CE Declaration: If you are renewing your title agent license as an attorney only, visit the CE Declaration for Attorney Only Title Agents on the Update Your License page to submit your CE status declaration. 
    Viatical Settlement Broker - Individual

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $100

    Renewal: $100

    Initial: 1 Year

    Renewal: 1 Year

    		 License Requirements
    Viatical Settlement Broker - Business Entity

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    NIPR Apply or Renew

    Initial:  $100

    Renewal: $100

    Initial: 1 Year

    Renewal: 1 Year

    Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State.  Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.

    For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission.  Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

    Company Licenses and Registrations

    Find company licensing and registration information, including application information, requirements, fees, renewal terms, and related resources.

    If you need to update or access existing licence information, like updating company PIN, plans of withdrawal or transition, or certificates of authority, visit the Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information page.

    Company Licensing Help

    License/Registration Type Licensing Info Fees Duration Resources/Additional Information
    Certified Reinsurers

    Uniform Application Checklist 

    PA Form CR-1

    PA Form CR-F

    PA Form CR-S

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    PA Form CR-F Instructions

    PA Form CR-S Instructions

    Certified Reinsurer Listing
    Certified Review Entities (CRE) Application Initial Certification:
    CRE Only - $1,000
    CRE & IRO - $2,000
    IRO Only - $2,000
    Certification Renewal
    CRE Only - $500
    CRE & IRO - $1,000
    IRO Only - $1,000    		 CRE Only Certification & Renewal – 3 years
    CRE & IRO Certification & Renewal – 2 years
    IRO Only Certification & Renewal – 2 years    		  
    Continuing Care Provider Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 Valid until surrendered

    Instructions

    Disclosure Statement Checklist

    Disclosure Statement Checklist Instructions

    Resident's Agreement Checklist
    Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    CCRC Disclosure Statement Checklist

    CCRC Resident's Agreement Checklist

    CCRC Search Tool
    Exclusive General Agent

    Corporation or Partnership

    Application Form
    Individual

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $400 1 Year Instructions
    Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Application Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered Additional Resources
    Health Services Plan Corporation Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered  
    Hospital Plan Corporation Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500 Valid until surrendered  
    Insurance Administrator (TPA)

    Sircon Apply or Renew

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $100 2 Years TPA Search Tool
    Managing General Agent

    Corporation or Partnership Application Form

    Individual Application Form

    		 None Valid until surrendered

    Instructions

    Authorization Form
    Pharmacy Services Administration Organization (PSAO) Sircon Apply or Renew Initial/Renewal Fee: $500 2 Years

    More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 

    PBM. PSAO  and Auditing Entity Search Tool
    Pharmacy​ Benefit Auditing Entity Sircon Apply or Renew

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000 2 Years

    More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 

    PBM. PSAO  and Auditing Entity Search Tool
    Pharmacy​ Benefit Manager (PBM) Sircon Apply or Renew

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000 2 Years

    More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations 

    PBM. PSAO  and Auditing Entity Search Tool
    Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Application Initial Fee: $2,500
    Renewal Fee: $750 Domestic/ $850 Foreign    		 1 Year ​PPO Instructions
    Premium Finance

    Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $200 1 Year

    Instructions

    Business Plan Form

    Biographical Affidavit Form

    Premium Finance Agency Search Tool
    Qualified Unlicensed Reinsurers (QUR)

    Instructions for Alien Reinsurers

    Instructions for Foreign Reinsurers

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    Form QR-1 - Required for both Foreign and Alien

    Form QR-2 - Required Alien Only

    Qualified and Certified Reinsurer Requirements

    Qualified Unlicensed Reinsurers Search Tool
    ​​​​Reciprocal Jurisdiction Reinsurers

    Uniform Application Checklist

    PA Form CR-F

    PA Form CR-S

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $750 1 Year

    PA Form CR-F Instructions

    PA Form CR-S Instructions

    ​​​​Reciprocal Jurisdiction Reinsurer Listing
    Reinsurance Intermediary Broker

    Corporation or Partnership Application Form

    Individual Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 None 2 Years

    Instructions

    Reinsurance Intermediary Broker Search Tool
    Reinsurance Intermediary Manager

    Corporation or Partnership application Form

    Individual Application Form

    Renewal Form

    		 None 2 Years Instructions
    Risk Purchasing Group Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $100 Valid until surrendered Risk Purchasing Group Search Tool
    Risk Retention Group Application Initial/Renewal Fee: $300 Valid until surrendered Risk Retention Group Search Tool
    Viatical Settlement Provider

    Individual

    Business

    Renewal Form

    		 Initial/Renewal Fee: $300 1 Year

    Instructions

    Viatical Settlements Provider Search Tool