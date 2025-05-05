Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

Producer & Agent License Types
To become licensed or renew your existing license, there are various eligibility and testing or continuing education requirements you need to fulfill.
Use the matrix below to find information for the license type you are looking for.
If you need to print your license, visit the Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License page. If you need to update or access existing licence information, visit the Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information page.
|
License Type
|
Licensing Info
|
Fees
|
License Duration
|
Resources/Additional Information
|Insurance Producer Resident - Individual
|
Initial: $55
Timely Renewal: $55
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Timley Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
|Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Individual
|
Initial: $110
Timely Renewal: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Timley Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
|Insurance Producer Resident – Business Entity
|
Initial: $55
Timely Renewal: $55
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Amended License: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
|Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Business Entity
|
Initial: $110
Timely Renewal: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee.
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
|Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual
|
Initial Resident: $55
Initial Non-Resident: $110
Timely Renewal Resident: $55
Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
|Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity
|
Initial Resident: $55
Initial Non-Resident:
$110
Timely Renewal Resident: $55
Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
|Limited Lines Travel Insurance Producer - Individual
|Initial: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities
|Limited Lines Travel Producer – Business Entity
|Initial: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
PA Travel Insurance Producer Responsibilities
|Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA)
|
Initial: $55
Renewal: $55
|Expires annually on 6/30
|
Exam Requirements: All applicants are required to pass the PA MVPDA exam. Visit the PID PSI site or call 1-888-818-5822 to schedule your exam.
Experience Requirements: All applicants for an MVPDA license must have 6+ months continuous estimating experience or successfully completed an auto appraisal-training program within the last 3 years.
|Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration
|
Visit the Emergency Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser page form more information.
|Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators
|
Visit the Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister page for more information.
|
Initial: $1
Renewal: $1
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.
|Public Adjuster - Individual
|
Initial: $200
Renewal: $200
Lapsed License Renewal: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Lapsed License Renewal Period: 60 days
|
Initial Resident Public Adjuster License Process
Initial Non-Resident Public Adjuster License Process
For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit the Act 21 - Public Adjuster Law page.
|Public Adjuster – Business Entity
|
Initial: $200
Renewal: $200
Lapsed License Renewal: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
Lapsed License Renewal Period: 60 days
|
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
Public Adjustor Contract: For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit the Act 21 - Public Adjuster Law page.
|Self-Service Storage Licensees
|
Initial Resident: $55
Initial Non-Resident: $110
Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
Additional Line of Authority: $25
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
|
Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).
Submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register Update: Visit the Update Self-Service Storage Employee Register page for more information.
|Surplus Lines - Individual
|
Initial: $200
Renewal: $200
Lapsed License Renewal: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|Licensing Requirements
|Surplus Lines – Business Entity
|
Initial: $200
Renewal: $200
Lapsed License Renewal: $400
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
|Title Insurance- Individual
|
Resident: $55
Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License: $165
|
Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)
Renewal: 2 Years
Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period.
|
Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement
Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.
Attorney Only CE Declaration: If you are renewing your title agent license as an attorney only, visit the CE Declaration for Attorney Only Title Agents on the Update Your License page to submit your CE status declaration.
|Title Insurance- Business Entity
|
Initial Resident: $55
Inital Non-Resident: $110
Renewal Resident: $55
Renewal Non-Resident: $110
Lapsed License Renewal: $165
|
Initial: 2 Years
Renewal: 2 Years
|
Affidavit for Waiver of Fidelity Bond Requirement
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
Attorney Only CE Declaration: If you are renewing your title agent license as an attorney only, visit the CE Declaration for Attorney Only Title Agents on the Update Your License page to submit your CE status declaration.
|Viatical Settlement Broker - Individual
|
Initial: $100
Renewal: $100
|
Initial: 1 Year
Renewal: 1 Year
|License Requirements
|Viatical Settlement Broker - Business Entity
|
Initial: $100
Renewal: $100
|
Initial: 1 Year
Renewal: 1 Year
|
Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information.
For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.
Company Licenses and Registrations
Find company licensing and registration information, including application information, requirements, fees, renewal terms, and related resources.
If you need to update or access existing licence information, like updating company PIN, plans of withdrawal or transition, or certificates of authority, visit the Update Your Pennsylvania Insurance License Information page.
|License/Registration Type
|Licensing Info
|Fees
|Duration
|Resources/Additional Information
|Certified Reinsurers
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|Certified Review Entities (CRE)
|Application
|Initial Certification:
CRE Only - $1,000
CRE & IRO - $2,000
IRO Only - $2,000
Certification Renewal
CRE Only - $500
CRE & IRO - $1,000
IRO Only - $1,000
|CRE Only Certification & Renewal – 3 years
CRE & IRO Certification & Renewal – 2 years
IRO Only Certification & Renewal – 2 years
|Continuing Care Provider
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|Valid until surrendered
|
Disclosure Statement Checklist
Disclosure Statement Checklist Instructions
|Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC)
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|
CCRC Disclosure Statement Checklist
CCRC Resident's Agreement Checklist
|Exclusive General Agent
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $400
|1 Year
|Instructions
|Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Application
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Additional Resources
|Health Services Plan Corporation
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Hospital Plan Corporation
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $2,500
|Valid until surrendered
|Insurance Administrator (TPA)
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $100
|2 Years
|TPA Search Tool
|Managing General Agent
|
Corporation or Partnership Application Form
|None
|Valid until surrendered
|Pharmacy Services Administration Organization (PSAO)
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $500
|2 Years
|
More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Pharmacy Benefit Auditing Entity
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000
|2 Years
|
More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM)
|Sircon Apply or Renew
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $10,000
|2 Years
|
More information on Pharmacy Benefit Registrations
|Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)
|Application
|Initial Fee: $2,500
Renewal Fee: $750 Domestic/ $850 Foreign
|1 Year
|PPO Instructions
|Premium Finance
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $200
|1 Year
|Qualified Unlicensed Reinsurers (QUR)
|
Instructions for Alien Reinsurers
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|
Form QR-1 - Required for both Foreign and Alien
Form QR-2 - Required Alien Only
Qualified and Certified Reinsurer Requirements
|Reciprocal Jurisdiction Reinsurers
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $750
|1 Year
|Reinsurance Intermediary Broker
|
Corporation or Partnership Application Form
|None
|2 Years
|Reinsurance Intermediary Manager
|
Corporation or Partnership application Form
|None
|2 Years
|Instructions
|Risk Purchasing Group
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $100
|Valid until surrendered
|Risk Purchasing Group Search Tool
|Risk Retention Group
|Application
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $300
|Valid until surrendered
|Risk Retention Group Search Tool
|Viatical Settlement Provider
|Initial/Renewal Fee: $300
|1 Year