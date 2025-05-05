Apply for or Renew a Pennsylvania Insurance License

License Type Licensing Info Fees License Duration Resources/Additional Information

Insurance Producer Resident - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $55 Timely Renewal: $55 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month) Timley Renewal: 2 Years Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee. Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.

Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $110 Timely Renewal: $110 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month) Timley Renewal: 2 Years Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee. Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.

Insurance Producer Non-Resident - Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $110 Timely Renewal: $110 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years Renewal: 2 Years Initial: Visit the Initial Insurance Producer Licensing Process page for more information on obtaining an initial licensee. Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.

Limited Lines Insurance Producer - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident: $55 Initial Non-Resident: $110 Timely Renewal Resident: $55 Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month) Renewal: 2 Years

Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). Lapsed License Renewal: Renew a lapsed license online using Sircon or NIPR. If a partial payment is owed or it is beyond the lapsed renewal timeframe, contact ra-in-producer@pa.gov or 717-787-3840.

Limited Lines Producer – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident: $55 Initial Non-Resident: $110 Timely Renewal Resident: $55 Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years Renewal: 2 Years Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information. For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.

Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser License (MVPDA) Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $55 Renewal: $55 Expires annually on 6/30 Exam Requirements: All applicants are required to pass the PA MVPDA exam. Visit the PID PSI site or call 1-888-818-5822 to schedule your exam. Experience Requirements: All applicants for an MVPDA license must have 6+ months continuous estimating experience or successfully completed an auto appraisal-training program within the last 3 years.

Emergency Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser (MVPDA) Registration Visit the Emergency Vehicle Catastrophe Appraiser page form more information.

Pennie–Certified Exchange Assisters/Navigators Visit the Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister page for more information. Initial: $1 Renewal: $1 Initial: 2 Years Renewal: 2 Years Exchange Assister is also known as a Navigator, Certified Application Counselor (CAC), CAC Designated Organization (CDO), or Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.



Public Adjuster – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $200 Renewal: $200 Lapsed License Renewal: $400 Initial: 2 Years Renewal: 2 Years Lapsed License Renewal Period: 60 days Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information. For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license. Public Adjustor Contract: For a copy of the Public Adjuster Act 21 Approved Contract visit the Act 21 - Public Adjuster Law page.

Self-Service Storage Licensees Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial Resident: $55 Initial Non-Resident: $110

Timely Renewal Resident: $55 Timely Renewal Non-Resident: $110 Lapsed License Renewal: $165 Additional Line of Authority: $25 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month)

Renewal: 2 Years

Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. FAQ for Self-Service Storage Non-Reciprocal Non-Resident: Obtain a paper application from National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR). Submit a Self-Service Storage Employee/Authorized Rep. Register Update: Visit the Update Self-Service Storage Employee Register page for more information.

Surplus Lines - Individual Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $200 Renewal: $200 Lapsed License Renewal: $400 Initial: 2 Years (based on licensee’s birth month) Renewal: 2 Years Late renewal impacts renewal term and there is a one-year lapsed period. Licensing Requirements

Surplus Lines – Business Entity Sircon Apply or Renew NIPR Apply or Renew Initial: $200 Renewal: $200 Lapsed License Renewal: $400 Initial: 2 Years Renewal: 2 Years Licensing Requirements Name Approval: All resident business entities must obtain name approval from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and then register with the Pennsylvania Department of State. Visit the Get Name Approval on the Update Your License page for more information. For non-resident business entities, the business entity name will be reviewed upon application submission. Registration with the Pennsylvania Department of State may be required. Instructions will be sent upon issuance of the license.