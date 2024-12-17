Request Behavioral HealthChoices Program Services

Overview

If you receive Medicaid health coverage and need support for mental health care or substance use disorder, Behavioral HealthChoices can help.

Behavioral healthcare covered through Medicaid is overseen by your county’s mental health office. Your county will help determine what services and care you qualify for and will connect you to its behavioral health managed care organization, which coordinates with local behavioral health providers to help you get services and treatment.

Connecting with Services

Everyone’s mental health journey is unique. Once you are enrolled in Medicaid, your local county mental health office will help personalize your treatment plan by determining your eligibility for service funding, assessing your need for treatment, and making referrals to appropriate programs to fit treatment and/or other service needs.

Managed Care Organizations

Each county in Pennsylvania contracts with a behavioral health managed care organization (BH-MCO) for mental health and drug and alcohol services. You will be assigned a Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) based on your county of residence. You will have a choice of behavioral health care providers within the BH-MCO's network. The MCO will send you a handbook outlining how to access services and outlining the benefits available to you. Counties are required to ensure high-quality care and timely access to appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol services, and to facilitate effective coordination with other needed services.