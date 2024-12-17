Request Behavioral HealthChoices Program Services

Overview
If you receive Medicaid health coverage and need support for mental health care or substance use disorder, Behavioral HealthChoices can help.
Behavioral healthcare covered through Medicaid is overseen by your county’s mental health office. Your county will help determine what services and care you qualify for and will connect you to its behavioral health managed care organization, which coordinates with local behavioral health providers to help you get services and treatment.
Connecting with Services
Everyone’s mental health journey is unique. Once you are enrolled in Medicaid, your local county mental health office will help personalize your treatment plan by determining your eligibility for service funding, assessing your need for treatment, and making referrals to appropriate programs to fit treatment and/or other service needs.
Managed Care Organizations
Each county in Pennsylvania contracts with a behavioral health managed care organization (BH-MCO) for mental health and drug and alcohol services. You will be assigned a Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) based on your county of residence. You will have a choice of behavioral health care providers within the BH-MCO's network. The MCO will send you a handbook outlining how to access services and outlining the benefits available to you. Counties are required to ensure high-quality care and timely access to appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol services, and to facilitate effective coordination with other needed services.
Eligibility
If you are enrolled in Medicaid for your physical health care, you also have access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment through Behavioral HealthChoices.
If you are not on Medicaid and are having trouble paying for behavioral health care, your county mental health office may be able to help. Contact them to learn more about your options for care.
What do I need to apply for Medicaid?
When you are applying for Medicaid, you may need the following information to help you complete your application:
- Household income from jobs, child support, and other income sources;
- Federal tax filing information;
- Social Security Numbers and birth dates of household members;
- Current or recent health insurance information;
- Housing and utility expense information;
- Proof of citizenship and identity if you are a U.S citizen like a birth certificate, driver's license, or state ID;
- Non U.S. Citizens must provide documentation showing lawful residence in the U.S.; and,
- Resource information (this includes bank accounts, vehicles, homes, property, life insurance, etc).
Note: Resources are not needed if you:
- Are pregnant;
- Are under age 21;
- Have a dependent child under 21 living with you; or,
- Do not have a disability and are under age 65
Frequently Asked Questions
You should contact your Behavioral HealthChoices managed care organization’s (BH-MCO) customer service line for assistance. Your BH-MCO is based on the county where you live.
Your BH-MCO can help you find providers.
Medically necessary mental health and drug and alcohol treatment services are provided. Your care providers can help you determine what is medically necessary and the best treatment for your circumstances.
Each Behavioral HealthChoices MCO contracts with mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers in your county. You can work with your BH-MCO to find a provider available through your provider directory and call and make an appointment to establish care.
If you’re having trouble finding a provider, contact your BH-MCO.
Your BH-MCO can help coordinate care and services that you need. Your BH-MCO can help:
- Answer questions about what care and services are covered or needed;
- Find doctors, counselors, or other providers near you;
- Make sure your services are covered;
- Get transportation to appointments if needed; and,
- Answer any other questions about coverage and care.