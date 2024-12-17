Overview
To maintain compliance with the federal Child Care Development Block Grant, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) partnered with the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) to provide applicants with a verification letter confirming their name search on the National Crime Information Center's National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR).
Who Requires a Verification Letter?
- Any individual 18 years of age or older residing in the child care setting, including any relative child care providers caring for children receiving subsidized child care;
- Any individual working for a regulated child care provider;
- Any individual with an ownership interest (corporate or non-corporate) in a regulated child care provider and who participates in the organization and management of the operation; and,
- Any volunteer of a child care provider, group day care home, or family child care home.
How Long Does a Letter Last
The verification letter is valid for 60 months. Individuals continuing their relationship with child care as a provider or resident must renew their clearance prior to its expiration.
Cost
NSOR verification is a free service.
Processing Details
- Processing time is 14 calendar days from the date the application is received at the Clearance Verification Unit (CVU).
- Retain a copy of the completed application for your record. You may need a copy as proof of your submission.
Additional Resources
Clearances Resources
How to request a verification
Currently, all applicants for NSOR verifications must print, complete, and sign the application in order to submit it.
Print, Complete, and Sign Your Application
Mail Your Application
Mail your completed application to the ChildLine Clearance Verification Unit at the following address:
Department of Human Services
PO Box 8170
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8170
Scan and Email Your Application
Email your application with "NSOR Verification Applicant + Your Last Name" in the subject line.
Return Your Application In Person
Hand-Deliver your application to 2525 North 7th Street, Harrisburg Pa. 17110. Free parking is available.
Frequently Asked Questions
Applicants without a social security number must contact a Clearance Verification Unit (CVU) supervisor. The CVU supervisor will assist on how to apply for the NSOR verification, if you don't have a social security number. All applicants who have a social security number are required to provide it when applying for the NSOR verification. Applications without a social security number will be returned back to the applicant unprocessed, unless they have contacted a CVU supervisor for assistance.
CVU Hotline phone number: 1-877-371-5422
Yes, the relative(s) providing care to the child in an unregulated relative child care provider are required to apply for NSOR verification as well, if the provider has a subsidy agreement and is receiving subsidy payments.
Only the applicant can receive information from Clearance Verification Unit (CVU) on their NSOR verification result or the status of a duplicate result letter. CVU is prohibited under confidentiality laws to release this information to any individual other than the applicant.
The individual applicant may contact Clearance Verification Unit (CVU) to obtain a duplicate copy of their NSOR verification for free.