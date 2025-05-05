Apply for Cash Assistance

Overview
Available Programs
Cash Assistance programs help individuals and families meet their basic needs during times of financial hardship. These programs provide temporary financial support to eligible low-income residents. These programs include:
Eligibility
Cash Assistance may be available to you if you:
- Are pregnant or have minor dependents
- Have a disability
- Are a refugee
Each individual program has different eligibility requirements. General requirements may include:
- Monthly income earned or unearned must be within income limits established for each program.
- The value of owned resources must be within resource limits established for each program.
- You must be a US citizen and resident of Pennsylvania (Certain non-citizens lawfully admitted for permanent residence may be eligible.)