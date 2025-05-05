Overview

We know that it can be difficult for families to afford reliable, quality child care in their community.

The Child Care Works (CCW) child care subsidy helps low-income families pay for reliable, quality child care near their home or work.

If you need help with paying your child care fees, apply today. If you meet the guidelines:

Your local Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) may pay all or a part of your child care costs.

You may pay a part of the cost, called a copayment, depending on your income and the number of people in your family.

The subsidy payment and the family co-pay go directly to the child care program.

CCW is subsidized by the state and federal governments, and local ELRCs manage the program.

If your child care subsidy does not pay the full amount that your child care program charges, the provider may ask you to pay the difference between the subsidy payment and their private charges.