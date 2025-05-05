Overview
We know that it can be difficult for families to afford reliable, quality child care in their community.
The Child Care Works (CCW) child care subsidy helps low-income families pay for reliable, quality child care near their home or work.
If you need help with paying your child care fees, apply today. If you meet the guidelines:
- Your local Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) may pay all or a part of your child care costs.
- You may pay a part of the cost, called a copayment, depending on your income and the number of people in your family.
The subsidy payment and the family co-pay go directly to the child care program.
CCW is subsidized by the state and federal governments, and local ELRCs manage the program.
If your child care subsidy does not pay the full amount that your child care program charges, the provider may ask you to pay the difference between the subsidy payment and their private charges.
Eligibility
To be eligible for Child Care Works, you must:
- Live in Pennsylvania;
- Have a child or children who need child care while you work or attend an education program;
- Meet income guidelines for your family size;
- Work or train at least 20 hours a week, which can include 10 hours of work and 10 hours of training;
- Teen parents must be enrolled in an education program full-time
- Have a promise of a job that will start within 30 days of your application for subsidized child care; and,
- Have proof of identification for each parent or caretaker in the home.
The child who needs care must also be a citizen of the United States or an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residency.
Children are eligible for care from birth until the day prior to the date of the child's 13th birthday. Children with disabilities may be eligible through age 18.
ELRCs will assist families in understanding if they are eligible for Child Care Works.
Income Limits
The annual income for a family to be eligible to receive a subsidy is 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
Ensuring Your Child's Safety: Choosing the Right Provider
You are your child’s best advocate, and we want to help you ensure that your child is safe and well cared for at whatever certified child care provider you choose.
All providers who participate in Child Care Works are required to have child abuse, State Police, FBI, and National Sex Offender Registry clearances.
Resources for Choosing a Child Care Provider
- Find an ELRC near you
- Checklist: A Guide to Choosing Quality Childcare in Pennsylvania
- Subsidized Child Care Eligibility Regulations
- Regional Certification Offices — For child care facility certification, certification history, or complaint and violation history
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Yes, Pennsylvania’s subsidized child care program, Child Care Works, helps low-income families with child care costs. If you are eligible, your local Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) may pay part or all of your child care cost. You may pay part of the cost, depending on your income and the number of people in your family.
See the Eligibility and Income Limits section for specific information.
If you aren't sure if you are eligible, you should complete an application and your local Early Learning Resource Center can help find out if you are eligible. You also can apply for Child Care Works through the COMPASS website.
Your local Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) can help with filling out the Child Care Works application. The ELRC will help you understand the process as well as information and documents that are needed to complete your application.
Parents/caretakers are encouraged to contact their ELRC with any questions about their application.
Your local ELRC can assist in finding a child care provider that is right for you and your family. You can also find a listing of certified child care providers on the COMPASS website.