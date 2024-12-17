Apply for Medicaid Coverage for Pregnancy

Overview
Stay covered through your pregnancy and for one year after the birth of your child.
Pregnant women who meet income requirements can get coverage through Medicaid because of their pregnancy. This coverage provides all necessary medical services through pregnancy, delivery, and for one year postpartum.
Your child is also automatically covered after they are born through Medicaid through their first birthday.
If the pregnancy ends due to miscarriage or pregnancy loss, coverage still continues for the full year to assist with any care and support you need.
Medicaid Eligibility
Pregnant women may qualify for Medicaid if they meet the financial and non-financial criteria for the program. That means if you’ve applied before and were told you weren’t eligible, you should apply again if you are pregnant because the Medicaid income limits are higher for pregnant women.
2023-24 Income Requirements for Pregnant Women and Infants Under Age One (215% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines)
|
Household Size
|
Maximum Monthly Income to Qualify
|
1
|
$2,613
|
2
|
$3,534
|
3
|
$4,455
|
4
|
$5,375
|
5
|
$6,296
|
6
|
$7,217
|
7
|
$8,138
|
8
|
$9,059
|
Each additional person
|
+$921 per person
|*NOTE: An unborn baby is included in the Household Size
How to Apply for Medicaid
If you are pregnant, you can submit a Medicaid application. When applying for Medicaid, you may need the following information to help you complete your application:
- Household income from jobs and other income sources
- Federal tax filing information
- Social Security Numbers and birth dates of household members
- Current or recent health insurance information
- Proof of citizenship and identity if you are a U.S citizen (example: birth certificate, driver's license, state ID)
- Non-U.S. Citizens must provide documentation showing lawful U.S. residence
- Note: Undocumented pregnant women may be eligible for Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to cover labor and delivery (and during pregnancy, if they have an emergency medical condition).
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re eligible for Medicaid because of your pregnancy, you’ll have access to any prenatal and postpartum care you need. This can include medical care and supportive services like parenting classes or working with a doula.
Your coverage will continue for one year after giving birth.
After your child is born, coverage begins on date of birth and they’ll have access to any medical care, screenings, and additional support that’s needed.
Your coverage will still continue for one year to help make sure you get the care and support you need.
It depends on your income, but you’ll have the opportunity to complete a renewal to see if you and/or your child still qualify. If you don’t qualify, you’ll get information on coverage through Pennie and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (also known as CHIP).