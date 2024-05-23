Register for an upcoming PHRC event

HBCUs Matter: Understanding their Impact on Education and Society
- Thursday, October 24, 2024
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street, Philadlephia, PA, 19106
- Speakers:
- Dr. Brenda Allen, President, Lincoln University of PA
- Dr. Aaron Walton, President, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
- Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University
- Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
- Moderator:
- Dr. Ashley Jordan, President & CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia
PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community
PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community in Wasington County
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Dee’s Event Center, 514 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022
Fair Housing Empower Hour
Fair Housing Fundamentals
Learn key information about fair housing laws in Pennsylvania, including residents' rights and housing providers' responsibilities
- Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- TEAMS Meeting
National Origin Protections
Learn about housing discrimination based on national origin and how to file a complaint if you believe you've experienced housing discrimination
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- TEAMS Meeting
Housing Protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians
Join us to learn about LGBTQ+ housing protections under the PA Human Relations Act and the Fair Housing Act. on
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- 12:00-1:00 p.m.
- TEAMS Meeting
Social Justice Lunch and Learn
Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
- Teams Meeting
- SPEAKER:
- Bill Flagg, Broker Associate, ERA Queen City Realty