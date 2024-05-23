Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission

    Register for an upcoming PHRC event

    The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) offers free conferences, webinars, and in-person events throughout the year to educate on different topics related to civil rights and social justice. 

    HBCUs Matter: Understanding their Impact on Education and Society 

    • Thursday, October 24, 2024
    • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch Street, Philadlephia, PA, 19106
    •  Speakers:
      • Dr. Brenda Allen, President, Lincoln University of PA
      • Dr. Aaron Walton, President, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
      • Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University
      • Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission
    • Moderator:
      • Dr. Ashley Jordan, President & CEO, African American Museum in Philadelphia
    Register Today!

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community

    PHRC on the Road: Building Pennsylvania's Beloved Community in Wasington County 

    • Wednesday, October 30, 2024
    • 5:30-7 p.m.
    • Dee’s Event Center, 514 McKean Ave, Charleroi, PA 15022
    Register Today!
    Beloved Community tour - 6

    Fair Housing Empower Hour

    Fair Housing Fundamentals

    Learn key information about fair housing laws in Pennsylvania, including residents' rights and housing providers' responsibilities

    • Wednesday, October 30, 2024
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • TEAMS Meeting
    Register Today!

    National Origin Protections

    Learn about housing discrimination based on national origin and how to file a complaint if you believe you've experienced housing discrimination

    • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • TEAMS Meeting
    Register Today!

    Housing Protections for LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians

    Join us to learn about LGBTQ+ housing protections under the PA Human Relations Act and the Fair Housing Act. on

    • Wednesday, December 18, 2024
    • 12:00-1:00 p.m.
    • TEAMS Meeting
    Register Today!

    Social Justice Lunch and Learn

    Destroying Dreams: The Settlement that Endangers Minority Homebuyers

    • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    • 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
    • Teams Meeting 
    • SPEAKER: 
      • Bill Flagg, Broker Associate, ERA Queen City Realty
    Register Today!

    Interested in providing a training session to your organization?

    PHRC offers training on a variety of social justice programs tailored to the specific needs of your organization or community. 

    Request a training

    Contact Us

    If you would like more information about our upcoming PHRC events, you can call or email us.

    Call the PHRC

    717-787-4410

    Fill out a contact us form

    Email the PHRC

    phrc@pa.gov