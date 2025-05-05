Forms and Procedures

Forms

Administrative Remedies Form (PB 40) Form to submit request for time calculation correction.

Parole Application Form (PB41) Only an inmate’s attorney may file an application for parole.

PB 3 Application for Subpoena Form to submit a subpoena for a parole hearing.

PB 29 Continuances Form to request a continuance for a parole hearing.

Procedures

01 01 03 Code of Conduct The purpose of this procedure is to establish a Code of Conduct applicable to all Parole Board Members and staff.

01 04 01 RTK - ROI The purpose of this procedure is to guide staff in responding to requests for records in the Board’s custody or possession.

01 09 01 Legal Services This procedure sets forth the manner in which legal services are provided by the Office of Chief Counsel.

03 01 06 Judge DA Clerk of Courts This policy establishes the manner in which the Parole Board solicits and processes recommendations from sentencing judge and the prosecuting attorney.

03 01 07 Request to Modify Board Imposed Conditions The purpose of this procedure is to establish a standard process to facilitate requests to amend or terminate Board imposed mandatory conditions of parole.

03 03 02 Preliminary Hearing The purpose of this procedure is to outline the Parole Board’s process for scheduling and conducting preliminary hearings.

03 03 03 Detention Hearing The purpose of this procedure is to outline the Parole Board’s process for conducting and processing detention hearings.

03 03 04 Violation Hearing The purpose of this procedure is to outline the Parole Board’s process for conducting and processing violation hearings.

03 03 05 Revocation Hearing The purpose of this procedure is to outline the Parole Board’s process for conducting and processing revocation hearings.

03 03 06 Continuances The purpose of this procedure is to outline the process for requesting and processing continuances for due process hearings conducted by the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

03 03 09 Administrative Remedies The purpose of this procedure is to establish a uniform system of administrative relief remedies for parole violators who wish to contest a revocation, recalculation, rescission, or other evidentiary hearing decision, or any combination thereof.

03 03 13 Subpoenas The purpose of this procedure is to outline the process for requesting and processing subpoenas.

Documents

Board Designated Majority Vote Offenses (Effective 05.2025) List of Offenses that require a Majority Vote from the Board.

Board Designated Violent Offenses (Effective 05.2025) List of Violent Offenses Designated by the Board.