The PHRC does not charge or investigate hate crimes or criminal offenses. However, we do track incidents reported to us to inform the Pennsylvania Interagency Task Force on Community Activities and Relations, which is a group of state agencies that:

Work to prevent and respond to civil tension and violence arising from conflicts between ethnic or cultural groups and when there are public expressions of bias or hate.

Quickly and appropriately address civil tension when conflicts occur.

Promote positive community relations among various groups to prevent tension.

The PHRC Civil Rights Outreach Division is also available to provides complex facilitation and conflict resolution services. If you report an incident and it does not lead to an investigation, you may still be able to receive support from the Civil Rights Outreach Division, which specializes in building customized community response plans.