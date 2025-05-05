Return to Teaching in Pennsylvania After Time Away

Eligibility
This information applies to former educators who have held Pennsylvania teaching certificates. To teach in Pennsylvania, your certificate must be both valid and active. Your certificate is:
- Valid if it has not lapsed or expired.
- Active if you've met continuing education (Act 48) requirements.
This page describes how to update your certificate so you can get back to teaching.
Process
The process varies based on your personal circumstances. Choose the option that best fits your situation.
If your certificate is valid but inactive
You'll need to:
- Complete any outstanding continuing education (Act 48) requirements.
- Report required credits or hours to PERMS, the Professional Education Record Management System.
The PERMS system will update your certificate overnight. PERMS will set a new five-year compliance period based on the date you met the Act 48 requirements.
If you requested voluntary inactive status
Educators can formally request voluntary inactive status. This status pauses a teacher's Act 48 requirements.
You must request the removal of your voluntary inactive status through TIMS. You will need to provide evidence of thirty Act 48 hours or one semester credit. You must earn the hours or credit within one year of applying for voluntary inactive status.
Your Act 48 requirements resume when your certificate becomes active. Any credits or hours from your original five-year period will be reinstated. You can then apply credits or hours from your inactive period to your balance. This includes the 30 hours or one semester credit needed to reactivate your status.
If you're returning from retirement
Your teaching certificate stays active even after you've retired. Still, you should contact PSERS or your retirement agency before returning. Your PA public school service may affect your retirement.
In most cases, a retired educator who returns to service for more than 180 days cannot stay retired. This includes full-time positions, day-to-day substitute teaching, and long-term substitute positions. However, exceptions may apply. Review the PSERS guidelines on working after retirement.
If you leave retired status, your Act 48 requirements will resume on the 181st day of your return to service.
If your certificate expired or lapsed
Level I certificates are valid for six years of service. Educators should complete their Level II requirements during this time. You cannot renew a Level I certificate.
If you have an expired certificate, you'll need to apply for a Level II certificate before you can teach.