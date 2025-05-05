Skip to main content

    Department of Education

    Get a Permit to Substitute Teach in Pennsylvania

    You may be eligible to sub if you’re a certified teacher in Pennsylvania or another state. If you have a bachelor’s degree but aren’t certified, a public school can request an emergency permit to hire you.

    Eligibility

    Day-to-day substitutes must have:

    • At least a bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalency).
    • Background clearances.
    • U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to work in the United States. A permanent resident immigrant visa holder is legally authorized to work in the United States.

    Pennsylvania educators with inactive certificates may substitute teach for up to 180 days per school year. Learn more about returning to teaching after time away.

    Process

    Contact the school district where you’d like to serve as a substitute teacher. The process varies by school district.

    You can find a list of school districts and contact information on our career opportunities page.

    Contact us

    Still have questions about getting certified? You can contact the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality for more information.

     

    The best way to reach us is by email. You can also call us at 717-728-3224 (717-PA-TEACH). 

    Visit us online