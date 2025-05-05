Get a Permit to Substitute Teach in Pennsylvania

Eligibility
Day-to-day substitutes must have:
- At least a bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalency).
- Background clearances.
- U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to work in the United States. A permanent resident immigrant visa holder is legally authorized to work in the United States.
Pennsylvania educators with inactive certificates may substitute teach for up to 180 days per school year. Learn more about returning to teaching after time away.
Process
Contact the school district where you’d like to serve as a substitute teacher. The process varies by school district.
You can find a list of school districts and contact information on our career opportunities page.