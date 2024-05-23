Get Certified to Substitute Teach in Pennsylvania

Substitute Teaching in Pennsylvania
Each hiring district completes the hiring process, including compensation rates and designating assignments.
Please note: Pennsylvania School Law requires that all substitute teachers undergo background checks. Learn more about clearances and background checks.
If you have a Pennsylvania public educator certificate or an out-of-state one, you may be eligible to be a day-to-day substitute. Contact the public school where you would like to substitute directly for more information.
If you lack the proper certification but have a bachelor's degree, a public school can hire you. They can request an emergency permit. An emergency permit for day-to-day substitutes is valid for one (1) school year. A district can request unlimited re-issuances of emergency permits for day-to-day substitutes. A public school may hire you as a classroom monitor without a degree if you meet the criteria in Act 91 of 2021. Requirements for day-to-day substitutes:
- Bachelor’s or higher degree (or foreign equivalency)
- Background clearances
- U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to work in the U.S. A permanent resident immigrant visa holder is legally authorized to work in the U.S.
Pennsylvania educators with inactive certificates may substitute for up to a total of 180 days per school year.
Private schools in Pennsylvania also hire substitute teachers. However, private schools may have different requirements for substitute teachers. Please contact the school directly for more information on their specific requirements.