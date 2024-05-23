Get Certified to Substitute Teach in Pennsylvania

If you lack the proper certification but have a bachelor's degree, a public school can hire you. They can request an emergency permit. An emergency permit for day-to-day substitutes is valid for one (1) school year. A district can request unlimited re-issuances of emergency permits for day-to-day substitutes. A public school may hire you as a classroom monitor without a degree if you meet the criteria in Act 91 of 2021. Requirements for day-to-day substitutes:

Bachelor’s or higher degree (or foreign equivalency)

Background clearances

U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to work in the U.S. A permanent resident immigrant visa holder is legally authorized to work in the U.S.