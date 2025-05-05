File an Educator Misconduct Complaint

A complaint of misconduct starts the Department's review of an educator. You may file a complaint with the Department. There is no time limitation for the filing of a complaint.

The Department of Education takes educator discipline cases to court under the Educator Discipline Act.

The Department gathers pre-complaint referrals and educator misconduct complaints for inspection. It reviews these cases, examining each one case-by-case.

The Department prosecutes educators before the Commission when they deserve discipline.

For safety and to preserve evidence, please report any alleged misconduct by an educator as soon as you can.