File an Educator Misconduct Complaint

Overview
Educators are required to report misconduct matters.
Chief school administrators of school entities have additional mandatory reporting responsibilities.
File A Complaint
A complaint of misconduct starts the Department's review of an educator. You may file a complaint with the Department. There is no time limitation for the filing of a complaint.
- The Department of Education takes educator discipline cases to court under the Educator Discipline Act.
- The Department gathers pre-complaint referrals and educator misconduct complaints for inspection. It reviews these cases, examining each one case-by-case.
- The Department prosecutes educators before the Commission when they deserve discipline.
For safety and to preserve evidence, please report any alleged misconduct by an educator as soon as you can.
Other Languages
If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services are available to you. Free of charge.
Atención: Si usted habla un idioma que no sea el inglés, los servicios de asistencia lingüística, de forma gratuita, están disponibles para usted. Llame al: 1-717-787-5500 o envíe un correo electrónico a: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
CHÚ ý: nếu bạn nói một ngôn ngữ khác ngoài tiếng Anh, Dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ, miễn phí, có sẵn cho bạn. Call: 1-717-787-5500 hoặc gửi e-mail đến: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
ВНИМАНИЕ: Если вы говорите на языке, кроме английского языка, Услуги по языковой помощи, бесплатно, доступны для вас. Звоните: 1-717-787-5500 или отправить по электронной почте: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
주의: 영어 이외의 언어를 구사하는 경우에는 언어 지원 서비스를 무료로 이용하실 수 있습니다. 전화: 1-717-787-5500 또는 ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov에 전자 메일을 보냅니다.
Attenzione: se parli una lingua diversa dall'inglese, i servizi di assistenza linguistica gratuiti sono a tua disposizione. Chiamare: 1-717-787-5500 o inviare una e-mail a: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
انتبه: إذا كنت تتحدث لغة غير الإنجليزية، فإن خدمات المساعدة اللغوية متاحة لك مجانًا. اتصل على: 1-717- 787-5500 أو أرسل بريدًا إلكترونيًا إلى: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
ATTENTION: Si vous parlez une langue autre que l’anglais, les services d’assistance linguistique, gratuits, sont à votre disposition. Composez le: 1-717-787-5500 ou envoyez un courriel à: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
ACHTUNG: Wenn Sie eine andere Sprache als Englisch sprechen, stehen Ihnen kostenlose Sprachunterstützung zur Verfügung. Rufen Sie an: 1-717-787-5500 oder senden Sie eine E-Mail an: ra-edmisconductlep@pa.gov.
Contact us
Call us at 1-717-787-5500 or e-mail the Department of Education.