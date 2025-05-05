Track Your LIHEAP, Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF Applications

Check on your benefits application
Track the status of your benefits applications, including LIHEAP, Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF. You do not need to log in or have a COMPASS account.
You can review:
- Your application’s status.
- Next scheduled appointment.
- Possible missing documents.
Most applications are reviewed and decided within 30 days after they are assigned to a caseworker. Your application information comes directly from Pennsylvania’s official eligibility system.
What you’ll need
To look up your application, the head of household must enter their information.
-
1
Enter the head of household’s information:
- First name
- Last name
- Date of birth
-
2
Choose one option to confirm your identity:
- Last four digits of Social Security number
- COMPASS application number
-
3
Then choose one more piece of information:
- County
- Phone number
- Email address
- ZIP code
What happens next
If the information you entered exactly matches DHS records, your application details will appear. If there isn’t an exact match, the tracker won’t display results.
Contact your County Assistance Office
If you can’t find your application through trackmybenefits.pa.gov, your CAO can help.