Request a Child Abuse Clearance

How to Request

You can request a Child Abuse History Clearance online or through the mail.

Online Submission

Child Abuse History Certification requests can be submitted and paid for online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) self-service portal. Requesting online allows you to receive your results through an automated system that will notify you once your results are processed. You will be able to view and print results online.

Paper Submission

You can submit a paper application if you do not have access to the internet or self-service portal. However, submitting an application electronically will return your results faster — paper applications may take longer than 14 days for processing and your results will not be available electronically. Please send completed paper applications to:

ChildLine Clearance Verification Unit

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

PO Box 8170

Harrisburg, PA 17105-8170

Submitting Your Application

Here are the steps to take and what to expect when submitting an application.

Fill Out Your Application

Instructions for how to complete the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Certification application are included on the last page of the application. Please follow the instructions. If you do not, it could cause a delay in processing your results.

Return Your Application

Once your application is complete, submit it online or mail it to the ChildLine Clearance Verification Unit (address above).

Receiving Your Clearance

Once your application is received, the results will be mailed to the address provided on the application within 14 days from the date that the application is received in the ChildLine Verification Unit.

Request to Have Results Sent to An Organization

You can request that your clearance be sent to an organization by completing a Consent Release of Information Authorization Form.

Both the applicant and the organization must sign the form and it must be attached to a paper Child Abuse History Certification application submitted via mail for the results to be released to the organization.

NOTE: Results cannot be sent to someone other than the applicant if applying for a Child Abuse History Certification online. If an organization pays the application fee, they will have the ability to access an applicant's results online (online applicants only), if they set up a business account and provide the prepaid code to the applicant.