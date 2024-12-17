Report Child Abuse or Neglect as a Mandated Reporter

The following adults are considered mandated reporters and are required to report suspected child abuse through the Child Welfare Portal or by calling ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse:

A person licensed or certified to practice in any health-related field under the jurisdiction of the Department of State;

A medical examiner, coroner or funeral director;

An employee of a health care facility or provider licensed by the Department of Health, who is engaged in the admission, examination, care or treatment of individuals;

A teacher or school employee;

An employee of a child care service who has direct contact with children in the course of employment;

A clergyman, priest, rabbi, minister, Christian Science practitioner, religious healer or spiritual leader of any regularly established church or other religious organization;

An individual paid or unpaid, who, on the basis of the individual's role as an integral part of a regularly scheduled program, activity or service, is a person responsible for the child's welfare or has direct contact with children;

An employee of a social services agency who has direct contact with children in the course of employment;

A peace officer or law enforcement official;

An emergency medical services provider certified by the Department of Health;

An employee of a public library who has direct contact with children in the course of employment;

An individual supervised or managed by a person listed above, who has direct contact with children in the course of employment;

An independent contractor who has direct contact with children;

An attorney affiliated with an agency, institution, organization or other entity, including a school or regularly established religious organization that is responsible for the care, supervision, guidance or control of children;

A foster parent; and,

An adult family member who is a person responsible for the child's welfare and provides services to a child in a family living home, community home for individuals with an intellectual disability or host home for children which are subject to supervision or licensure by the department under Articles IX and X of the Public Welfare Code.

When must a mandated reporter make a report?

A mandated reporter must make a report of suspected child abuse or neglect through the Child Welfare Portal or by calling ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse under any of the following circumstances:

The mandated reporter comes into contact with the child in the course of employment, occupation and practice of a profession or through a regularly scheduled program, activity or service;

The mandated reporter is directly responsible for the care, supervision, guidance or training of the child, or is affiliated with an agency, institution, organization, school, regularly established church or religious organization or other entity that is directly responsible for the care, supervision, guidance or training of the child;

A person makes a specific disclosure to the mandated reporter that an identifiable child is the victim of child abuse. This specific circumstance includes when a mandated reporter is "on" or "off" the clock; or,

An individual 14 years of age or older makes a specific disclosure to the mandated reporter that the individual has committed child abuse.

Mandated reporters must make this report even if the child themselves did not disclose the suspected abuse. You do not have to have direct contact with the child to make a report.