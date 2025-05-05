Obtain Child Abuse Clearances from Another State

Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Obtaining Child Abuse Clearances from Another State

    If you wish to adopt or foster a child or work in a child care setting in Pennsylvania, you are required to obtain child abuse clearances from every state where you have lived in the last five years.

    Request clearance (PDF)
    Suspect Abuse? Report it!

    Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Make the Call
    Report Online

    Overview

    Pennsylvania keeps kids safe. If you are a:

    • Employee or volunteer at a child care center or child care home;
    • Prospective foster or adoptive parent; or,
    • An individual 18 years of age or older living in a prospective foster or adoptive home

    Prospective foster and adoptive parents, or any individual over 18 years of age residing in the home must submit their clearances prior to their approval.

    And you have lived outside of Pennsylvania in the last five years, you must obtain child abuse clearances (or their equivalent) from every state where you previously resided.

    If the state requires a request directly from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it in the mail to:

    ChildLine Verification Unit
    ATTN: Out of State Background Checks
    P.O. Box 8053
    Harrisburg, PA 17105

    If the state requires the request come directly from the person themselves, please complete the appropriate application, including a check or money order to pay the fee, and send it directly to the address provided by that state.

    Obtain Child Abuse Clearances from Another State

    From Pennsylvania For Use in Another State

    Clearances for Emergency Placements

    • Contact ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313
      Note: Only children and youth agencies from other states can make an emergency request for placement clearances.

    Contact DHS

    Clearance Verification Unit

    Call the ChildLine Clearance Verification Unit if you have questions related to your out of state clearances.

    Call DHS