Apply for an FBI Criminal History Background Check 

Renewing Your Clearances

Clearances are required for an employee or unpaid volunteer at a minimum of every 60 months from the date of the most recent clearance. Clearances may be required more frequently based on licensure or employer requirements.

Review Your Results

The Department of Human Services (DHS) began offering the ability for an applicant to receive their FBI results electronically. This opportunity is only available for applicants who are determined to be eligible and who do not have a record. When the applicant does access the results, it is important that they be able to download it, save it and print it for future needs. There will be no second access to this electronic result.

All results — both those available online and not — will be sent by US Mail. Current mailing timelines take at least 7-10 business days to reach the intended destination.