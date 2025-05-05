Skip to main content

    Apply for an FBI Criminal History Background Check 

    Pennsylvania requires certain individuals to get FBI criminal history background clearance to be employed, adopt or foster a child, or volunteer while having contact with children.

    Make an appointment to start your application
    Suspect Abuse? Report it!

    Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Make the Call
    Report Online

    Overview

    Background Checks provide employers and those selecting volunteers with information to use as a part of a larger decision-making process when determining whether to hire someone as an employee or select them as a volunteer.

    Renewing Your Clearances

    Clearances are required for an employee or unpaid volunteer at a minimum of every 60 months from the date of the most recent clearance. Clearances may be required more frequently based on licensure or employer requirements.

    Review Your Results

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) began offering the ability for an applicant to receive their FBI results electronically. This opportunity is only available for applicants who are determined to be eligible and who do not have a record. When the applicant does access the results, it is important that they be able to download it, save it and print it for future needs. There will be no second access to this electronic result.

    All results — both those available online and not — will be sent by US Mail. Current mailing timelines take at least 7-10 business days to reach the intended destination.

    Cost

    Employees & Foster/Adoptive Parents

    $24.95 

    Volunteers

    $22.95

    Please note: Effective January 1, 2025, the cost to register and obtain an FBI background check for Employees, Foster/Adoptive Parents decreased from $26.20 to $24.95. The cost to register and obtain an FBI background check for the purpose of volunteering decreased from $24.20 to $22.95.

    Fingerprinting Process

    The Commonwealth contracts with IDEMIA for the multi-step process to obtain digital fingerprinting.

    Register for a Fingerprinting Appointment

    You can register for an appointment to be fingerprinted two ways — online or by phone. You can also walk in to an Indentogo location without an appointment, but this may lead to long wait times.

    What You Will Need to Register

    • Service Code — When you register, you will be required to provide a service code. DHS volunteer service code include all volunteer services and are titled "DHS" because they are a Department of Human Services Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requirement. If you need assistance in determining the appropriate service code, please email the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF).
    • Forms of Identification — You will be required to present one acceptable form of identification when applying for a fingerprint clearance.

    For minors requiring a background check

    If a minor applicant does not have acceptable identification at the time of their fingerprinting appointment, they must present:

    The Pennsylvania Photo ID Waiver for Minors form and a valid form of ID listed in the waiver, which includes:

    • Original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or a Canadian province
    • Original or certified copy of a U.S Department of State Certification of Birth Abroad issued to U.S citizens born abroad (Form FS‐240, DS‐1350, or FS‐545)
    • Original or certified copy of court order with name and date of birth indicating an official change of name and/or gender from a U.S. state, U.S. territory, the District of Columbia, or Canadian providence or
    • Social Security Card

    Payment Process

    You are required to pay for fingerprinting at the time of service. If an employer is paying, an authorization code must be provided. If you do not have an authorization code, you will be required to pay out of pocket.

    IDEMIA Payment Option

    IDEMIA offers employers the option to pay for digital fingerprinting services using an No Charge Authorization Code (NCAC) Agreement. Interested employers must go to the IdentoGo website to find, complete, and submit the Idemia NCAC Agreement. This agreement is backed by a credit card, which must be provided at time of account setup. The account must be established prior to sending applicants to the fingerprint site.

    Acceptable Forms of Identification

    • U.S. Drivers License or learner’s permit
    • U.S. commercial driver’s license or permit
    • Enhanced Tribal Card
    • Federal ID Card
    • U.S. Passport or passport card
    • Foreign passport
    • Permanent resident card/Green Card
    • State ID card

