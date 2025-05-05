Report Child Abuse or Neglect

Anyone can report suspected abuse or general concerns about a child’s wellbeing. Some professions like people who work schools, health care settings, child care, social services, and law enforcement, among others, are considered mandated reporters and must report suspected abuse and neglect. Mandated reporters should report abuse electronically through the Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Portal.



If you’re not a mandated reporter, you can report suspected abuse or neglect to ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters must provide their name and contact information when reporting child abuse or neglect, but anyone else can make a report anonymously.

When you call ChildLine, a trained child welfare professional will take your call and ask for information about what you are reporting. It’s important that you provide as much information as possible to help identify the child and the potential risk to the child’s safety. You will be asked about:

Name and physical description of the child;

The child’s age (this can be approximate);

The child’s parent or legal guardian and their contact information (if available);

Description of the concern for the child’s safety;

Information about a specific incident (if relevant);

Information about the suspected perpetrator and their relationship to the child (if available); and,

Your relationship to the child.

You don’t need to have all of this information, but it will help the determine next steps to investigate and assess the concerns.

After reporting suspected abuse or neglect, ChildLine staff will determine the most appropriate office to investigate or follow-up on concerns. This could be:

The county children and youth agency for the county where the child is located;

Law enforcement officials;

The Department of Human Services’ Office of Children Youth and Families; or,

Another Department of Human Services Office for potential licensing action.

All suspected abuse or neglect is required to be investigated for potential abuse. If a report does not meet the legal definition of abuse or neglect, additional support or referral may still take place to help support the child or family.