Request a Hearing or Appeal from DHS

Overview

If you do not agree with action taken by DHS, you may be entitled to a fair hearing to appeal the decision. DHS’ Bureau of Hearings and Appeals reviews and decides on more than 280 issues for the departments of Human Services and Aging.

DHS’ Bureau of Hearings and Appeals reviews actions like:

Ductions, suspensions, or terminations of public assistance benefits like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance, or subsidized childcare benefits;

Level of care determinations for home and community-based services or nursing home care;

License sanction or revocation against a DHS-licensed service provider;

Responsibility of payment for persons who are either receiving in-patient or out-patient care in mental health facilities;

Establishment of family service plans for people receiving services through their county children and youth agency;

Adoption subsidy cases and foster care benefit case;

Outcomes of an application for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance cash payments;

Denials, suspensions, or terminations for providers in the Medicaid program;

Indication of child abuse or neglect under the Child Protective Services Law;

And others.

Additionally, DHS’ Bureau of Hearings and Appeals has jurisdiction over the following matters overseen by the Department of Aging:

Denial of PACE prescription benefits;

Denial, reduction, or termination of adult day care services; and,

Reports of elder abuse.

All hearings are conducted in accordance with the regulations found at Title 55 Pa. Code, Chapter 275 (and 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 3 for Department of Aging appeals).

Hearings for non-recipient related appeals are conducted in accordance with Title 1 Pa. Code Chapters 31, 33 and 35, and Medical Provider appeals are conducted under Title 55 Pa. Code Chapter 41.