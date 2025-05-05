Apply for the Temporary Cash Assistance Diversion Program

Overview

The PA Department of Human Services (DHS) is dedicated to helping low-income families become more financially independent.

The Diversion Program is a way for families to choose short-term help rather than ongoing cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

This help comes in the form of a one-time lump sum payment. The payment depends on your need, with the maximum payment equaling three times your Family Size Allowance (FSA). You can only receive a Diversion payment once in a 12-month period.

If you qualify for a Diversion payment, your family should not need additional TANF benefits.