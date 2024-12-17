Overview
The ITF Waiver provides funding for services, specifically special instruction, to infants and toddlers who experience developmental delays.
Available Services
Special instruction is the only service available through the ITF Waiver. Special instruction includes:
- Designing your child's learning environment and activities to promote skills development, including cognitive processes and social interaction;
- Curriculum planning, including the planned interaction of personnel, materials and time and space, that leads to achieving the outcomes on the individual family service plan;
- Providing your family with information, skills and support related to enhancing your child's skill development; and,
- Working with your child to enhance their development.
Eligibility
Functional Eligibility
Infants and toddlers are eligible for funding from birth until their third birthday.
Developmental delays are evidenced by a minimum of
- a 50 percent delay in one developmental area, or
- a 33 percent delay in two areas, and who need Early Intervention Services.
Developmental areas assessed include:
- Physical development, including vision and hearing
- Cognitive development
- Communication development
- Social or emotional development
- Adaptive development
Infants and toddlers must require an Intermediate Care Facility (ICF/ORC) for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and related conditions.
Financial Eligibility
Income limit 300% of the Federal Benefit Rate using Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.