Eligibility

Functional Eligibility

Infants and toddlers are eligible for funding from birth until their third birthday.

Developmental delays are evidenced by a minimum of

a 50 percent delay in one developmental area, or

a 33 percent delay in two areas, and who need Early Intervention Services.

Developmental areas assessed include:

Physical development, including vision and hearing

Cognitive development

Communication development

Social or emotional development

Adaptive development

Infants and toddlers must require an Intermediate Care Facility (ICF/ORC) for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and related conditions.

Financial Eligibility

Income limit 300% of the Federal Benefit Rate using Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.