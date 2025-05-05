Make a Referral for Early Intervention Services

Overview
Early Intervention services in Pennsylvania are a state-supported system of care that brings together parents or guardians of children with developmental delays or disabilities, service providers, and others to help children learn and grow within their own familiar environments and daily routines. This approach provides frequent, meaningful practice and skill-building opportunities.
Services may be provided in:
- The child's home
- Child care center
- Nursery school
- Play group
- Head Start program
- Early childhood special education classroom
- Other settings familiar to the family
Services are unique to the individual needs and strengths of each child and the child's family.
Early Intervention programs can help families and children with:
- Physical development, including vision and hearing
- Cognitive development, including learning, memory, attention, and language
- Communication development
- Social or emotional development
- Age-appropriate development, including life skills
Eligibility
Children from birth to age 5 who have special needs due to developmental delays and disabilities are eligible. Services are provided at no cost to the family.
Frequently Asked Questions
Young children learn best through everyday activities with their families and caregivers in their homes and communities.
Early Intervention services are provided in your home, community, and early care and education programs.
The Early Intervention provider’s role is to coach and support you and other caregivers to help your child learn.
Pennsylvania's Early Intervention grant applications are available online: