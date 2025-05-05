Make a Referral for Early Intervention Services

Overview

Early Intervention services in Pennsylvania are a state-supported system of care that brings together parents or guardians of children with developmental delays or disabilities, service providers, and others to help children learn and grow within their own familiar environments and daily routines. This approach provides frequent, meaningful practice and skill-building opportunities.

Services may be provided in:

The child's home

Child care center

Nursery school

Play group

Head Start program

Early childhood special education classroom

Other settings familiar to the family

Services are unique to the individual needs and strengths of each child and the child's family.

Early Intervention programs can help families and children with: