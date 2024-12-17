Apply for Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD)

MAWD Overview

Pursue professional goals without losing services and supports available through Medicaid.

If you have a disability, your Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) coverage can connect you to services and supports to help you live independently and pursue your personal and professional goals.

Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD) is a Medicaid eligibility category that allows people with disabilities to have a job and keep their Medicaid coverage. This includes any services and supports that you receive through a waiver program. If your employer offers health insurance, MAWD can help cover supports that assist with your disability if you need additional coverage beyond what your employer offers.

There is a small monthly premium for MAWD coverage that is based on a percentage of your monthly income – usually about 5%. The Department of Human Services will send you information each month about how to pay your premium.

If your income increases, you can keep your MAWD coverage through MAWD Workers with Job Success. You are eligible for this if you’ve had MAWD coverage for more than a year and your income exceeds MAWD’s limit.