Submit a Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety (BOIS) Fee Payment

Frequently Asked Questions
No, if you wish to submit an amount different than what is owed on the invoice, please mail the payment to the address listed on the invoice with a copy of the invoice coupon AND a written explanation as to why a different amount is being submitted.
Your invoice may list past due invoice and their amounts. Payments for those past due amounts can be done online in the same manner as the current invoice. Multiple invoices can be paid in one transaction.
Once you have added your first invoice to the list, you will be able to search for additional invoice numbers to add to your list. Once all invoices have been added to your list, you can continue to the payment screen to pay them all in one transaction.
No, only one (1) credit card can be used to pay the invoice in full.
Currently, only unpaid Secondhand Registration/Disinfection Permit, Stuffed Toy Registration, Boiler and Elevator invoices can be paid electronically. Registration/Permit applications must still be submitted by mail with a check or money order.
The below information is required for online credit card payments:
- Invoice number
- Invoice amount due
- Credit card - VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are accepted
- The credit card's security code and expiration date
*Please note: Credit card information will not be saved or stored. Once the transaction has been processed and completed, all personal information is deleted.
- Credit card billing address.
Yes, L&I will accept the payment and notify the Attorney General's Office upon receipt.
A $5.00 convenience fee will be added to your total at the end of your transaction, before checkout. This fee is non-refundable. Once your transaction is completed, your credit card will be charged that day and you will receive an email notification of your transaction. A receipt will also be made available to print.
If you need to request a refund for any monies paid, please contact the appropriate division at 717-787-3806.
For questions regarding a Secondhand Registration/Disinfection Permit or Stuffed Toy Registration Invoice, please contact the Bedding and Upholstery Division at 717-787-3806, and select option 4, or contact the division by email at BUTOYS@pa.gov.
For questions regarding a Boiler Invoice, please contact the Boiler Division at 717-787-3806, and select option 3, or contact the division by email at Boilers@pa.gov.
For questions regarding an Elevator Invoice, please contact the Elevator Division at 717-787-3806, and select option 2, or email the division at Elevators@pa.gov.