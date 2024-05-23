Enroll in Health Beginnings Plus

Get Support Through Your Pregnancy
Healthy Beginnings Plus helps pregnant women on Medicaid have a healthy experience through their pregnancy.
Healthy Beginnings Plus can provide you with:
- Education and parenting classes
- Breastfeeding and nutritional support
- Mental health support
- Referrals to other resources
If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, you can work with a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider – no special application is needed. Call your county assistance office to enroll in Medicaid.
Eligibility
Healthy Beginnings Plus is available to Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who are pregnant. If you are eligible for or already covered through Medicaid, you can get support through Healthy Beginnings Plus!
Frequently Asked Questions
No! If you are enrolled in Medicaid, you can choose to see a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider.
You should start seeing a provider as early in your pregnancy as possible so you have time to use the classes and supportive resources.
Beyond normal prenatal and postpartum care, Healthy Beginnings Plus helps pregnant people feel empowered and ready for their child to be born. You can access:
- Delivery and parenting classes;
- Nutrition and breast feeding support;
- Social supports by connecting with other pregnant people;
- and more!
You’ll also work with a care coordinator who can help you navigate questions or concerns you have during your pregnancy.