Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    Enroll in Health Beginnings Plus

    If you are a pregnant Pennsylvanian who is enrolled in Medicaid, Healthy Beginnings Plus can help you have a healthy, supported pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum period. 

    Contact your county assistance office to enroll

    Get Support Through Your Pregnancy

    Healthy Beginnings Plus helps pregnant women on Medicaid have a healthy experience through their pregnancy.

    Healthy Beginnings Plus can provide you with:

    • Education and parenting classes
    • Breastfeeding and nutritional support
    • Mental health support
    • Referrals to other resources

    If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, you can work with a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider – no special application is needed. Call your county assistance office to enroll in Medicaid.

    Find a Healthy Beginnings Plus Provider

    If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, you can see a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider.

    Find a Provider Near You 

    Eligibility

    Healthy Beginnings Plus is available to Medicaid-enrolled Pennsylvanians who are pregnant. If you are eligible for or already covered through Medicaid, you can get support through Healthy Beginnings Plus!

     

    Apply for Medicaid

    You can apply online, in-person, on the phone, or through the mail.

    Apply Online

    Use our quick, easy, and secure COMPASS website.

    Apply Online

    Apply by Telephone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    1-866-550-4355

    Apply In-Person

    Your local county assistance office (CAO) have professionals that will help you apply.

    Find You County Assistance Office 

    Apply by Mail

    Download, fill out, and print a paper application then send it to your local County Assistance Office.

    Download a form (PDF)

    Frequently Asked Questions

    No! If you are enrolled in Medicaid, you can choose to see a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider.

    You should start seeing a provider as early in your pregnancy as possible so you have time to use the classes and supportive resources.

    Beyond normal prenatal and postpartum care, Healthy Beginnings Plus helps pregnant people feel empowered and ready for their child to be born. You can access:

    • Delivery and parenting classes;
    • Nutrition and breast feeding support;
    • Social supports by connecting with other pregnant people;
    • and more!

    You’ll also work with a care coordinator who can help you navigate questions or concerns you have during your pregnancy.

    Contact Healthy Beginnings Plus

    If you’re pregnant and interested in Healthy Beginnings Plus, learn more about how it can help you have a healthy pregnancy.

    Find a Provider

    Find a Healthy Beginnings Plus provider near you.

    Find a local provider

    Managed Care Organization

    Your Medicaid managed care organization can help connect you to additional pregnancy and parenting supports.

    PA Medicaid Managed Care Directory

    If you are a pregnant Pennsylvanian who wants to enroll in Healthy Beginnings Plus, but you are not yet enrolled in Medicaid, you can complete your application now.