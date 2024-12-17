Submit a Subpoena for Pennsylvania State Police Expert’s Testimony

It is the policy of the Department that personnel may only provide expert testimony to civil litigants in cases in which they are already involved in the course of employment.

Personnel working as specialists in the following areas are considered to be experts for purposes of this section:

Ballistics

Chemistry

Drug Identification

Beverage Alcohol Analysis

Blood Alcohol Analysis

Serological Analysis

Trace Evidence

DNA

Documents

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)

Latent Prints

Shoe and Tire Impression

Digital Evidence

Photography

Collision Analysis and Reconstruction

Fire Marshal

Fees

A civil subpoena requiring expert testimony must include an expert witness fee of $300 per day. Fees shall be paid only by certified check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Continuance



Subpoenas remain in full force and effect until compliance is completed. However, in the event of a continuance, the Pennsylvania State Police requires written notification to the individual to which the subpoena is addressed. This ensures that the individual is notified: