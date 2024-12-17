Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Subpoena for Pennsylvania State Police Expert’s Testimony

    Subpeonas for expert testimony should be served to the person requested to appear, at their workplace.

    PSP Stations
    PSP Bureaus and Offices

    Overview

    An “expert witness” is an individual who possesses scientific, technical, or other specialized knowledge by virtue of their skill, experience, training, and education.

    It is the policy of the Department that personnel may only provide expert testimony to civil litigants in cases in which they are already involved in the course of employment.

    Personnel working as specialists in the following areas are considered to be experts for purposes of this section:

    • Ballistics
    • Chemistry
    • Drug Identification
    • Beverage Alcohol Analysis
    • Blood Alcohol Analysis
    • Serological Analysis
    • Trace Evidence
    • DNA
    • Documents
    • Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)
    • Latent Prints
    • Shoe and Tire Impression
    • Digital Evidence
    • Photography
    • Collision Analysis and Reconstruction
    • Fire Marshal 

    Fees

    A civil subpoena requiring expert testimony must include an expert witness fee of $300 per day. Fees shall be paid only by certified check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

    Continuance

    Subpoenas remain in full force and effect until compliance is completed. However, in the event of a continuance, the Pennsylvania State Police requires written notification to the individual to which the subpoena is addressed. This ensures that the individual is notified:

    • That a continuance has occurred
    • About the new appearance date

    For more information

    If you have questions about the subpoena process, contact:

    Subpoena Processing Unit

    Bureau of Records and Identification

    717-705-4245

    Related Services

    The State Police stand ready to assist residents and our partner law enforcement agencies. Check out our related services to find the best fit for your needs.