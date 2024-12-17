Skip to main content

    Request a Copy of a Vehicle Crash Report

    If you need a vehicle crash report of an incident investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, you can get one online or by mail.

    Get a crash report online
    Request by mail

    Overview

    Who can get a crash report?

    • Any person involved in the crash
    • Their attorney or insurer
    • Any government agencies involved

    What does it cost?

    The fee for a crash report is $22.

    When can I get a crash report?

    Crash reports are available 15 days after the date of the crash.

    Request a Crash Report

    Request a Crash Report Online

    Use the Crash Report site to get a crash report online.

    Request a Crash Report by Mail

    Download the form, complete and sign it, and print.

    Mail the form with a money order or certified check for $22, payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to:

    PA State Police
    Crash Reports Unit
    1800 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

