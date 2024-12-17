Request a Copy of a Vehicle Crash Report

Overview
Who can get a crash report?
- Any person involved in the crash
- Their attorney or insurer
- Any government agencies involved
What does it cost?
The fee for a crash report is $22.
When can I get a crash report?
Crash reports are available 15 days after the date of the crash.
Request a Crash Report
Request a Crash Report Online
Use the Crash Report site to get a crash report online.
Request a Crash Report by Mail
Download the form, complete and sign it, and print.
Mail the form with a money order or certified check for $22, payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to:
PA State Police
Crash Reports Unit
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110