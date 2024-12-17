To determine eligibility of an individual to possess a firearm, it is necessary to contact the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) unit, if you are a:

Law enforcement Officer

County Sheriff

Pennsylvania Licenses Firearms Dealer

who is conducting a firearms-related transaction, including:

Purchase or transfer of a firearm

Obtaining a license to carry

Returning firearms held in safekeeping or evidence

Eligibility checks can be initiated by calling PICS or using the web-based tool ePICS.

Dealer checks

Firearms dealers can call 1-888-684-7247 for eligibility checks.

Evidence returns

Officers with evidence return forms can fax them to 717-705-2308.

ePICS

Log in to ePICs for web-based queries at epics.pa.gov. To set up access to ePICS, contact the PSP Help Desk at 1-877-777-3375 and choose the ePICS option.

General information

Users with questions about PICS processes or forms should call 717-705-8843.