    Request a Check Prior to the Purchase, Transfer or Return of a Firearm or Obtaining a License to Carry

    If you are a Pennsylvania licensed firearms dealer, sheriff, or law enforcement officer processing a purchase, transfer, or return of a firearm, or a license to carry, contact the Pennsylvania Instant Check System unit for eligibility.

    Access ePICS

    Overview

    To determine eligibility of an individual to possess a firearm, it is necessary to contact the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) unit, if you are a:

    • Law enforcement Officer
    • County Sheriff
    • Pennsylvania Licenses Firearms Dealer

    who is conducting a firearms-related transaction, including:

    • Purchase or transfer of a firearm
    • Obtaining a license to carry
    • Returning firearms held in safekeeping or evidence

    Contacting PICS

    Eligibility checks can be initiated by calling PICS or using the web-based tool ePICS. 

    Dealer checks

    Firearms dealers can call 1-888-684-7247 for eligibility checks.

    Evidence returns

    Officers with evidence return forms can fax them to 717-705-2308.  

    ePICS

    Log in to ePICs for web-based queries at epics.pa.gov. To set up access to ePICS, contact the PSP Help Desk at 1-877-777-3375 and choose the ePICS option. 

    General information

    Users with questions about PICS processes or forms should call 717-705-8843.

