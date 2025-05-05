Overview

The Surcharge Remittance Form (SP4-134) and the Surcharge Remittance Continuation Form (SP4-134A) are downloadable documents that a business can print whenever needed.

Form guidance and pointers

Surcharge Remittance Form

In agreement with 18 PA C.S. § 6111, this form shall be submitted within 14 days of a sale, transfer, or instantaneous records check.

The licensee/sheriff shall enter the date span in the designated space on the form, e.g., 01/01/26 to 01/14/26.

The form shall include all sales, transfers, or instantaneous record checks made during that time period, e.g., from 01/01/26 to 01/14/26.

If you have a date span that includes more than one calendar year, you must submit a separate form for each calendar year. Never list a date span that includes more than one year.

Surcharge Remittance Continuation Form

To maximize space for handwritten entries, select ‘Actual Size’ under Page Sizing when printing.

Instructions