Requesting brochures
PSP will supply your business with Pennsylvania Firearm Purchasers & Basic Firearms Safety brochures at no cost to you. Requests must be submitted in writing or by fax to:
Firearm Records Unit
Pennsylvania State Police
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-772-4249
Download an example of the Pennsylvania Firearm Purchasers & Basic Firearms Safety brochure.
Delivery
Please allow several weeks for processing and delivery of your order.
Questions?
Call the Firearms Unit at 717-783-5495 about brochure orders and related issues.