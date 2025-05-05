Requesting brochures

PSP will supply your business with Pennsylvania Firearm Purchasers & Basic Firearms Safety brochures at no cost to you. Requests must be submitted in writing or by fax to:

Firearm Records Unit

Pennsylvania State Police

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Fax: 717-772-4249

Download an example of the Pennsylvania Firearm Purchasers & Basic Firearms Safety brochure.

Delivery



Please allow several weeks for processing and delivery of your order.

Questions?

Call the Firearms Unit at 717-783-5495 about brochure orders and related issues.