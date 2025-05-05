Requesting forms
PSP will supply your business with Record of Sale (ROS) forms at no cost to you. Requests must be submitted in writing or by fax to:
Firearm Records Unit
Pennsylvania State Police
1800 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-772-4249
These forms are unique to your business, complete with pre-printed identification numbers. Do not give copies of your forms to other dealers for their use.
Instructions
Download the ROS instruction sheet (PDF).
Delivery
Please allow several weeks for processing and delivery of your order.
Questions?
Call the Firearms Unit at 717-783-5495 about firearms forms and related issues.