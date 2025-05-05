Requesting forms

PSP will supply your business with Record of Sale (ROS) forms at no cost to you. Requests must be submitted in writing or by fax to:



Firearm Records Unit

Pennsylvania State Police

1800 Elmerton Avenue

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Fax: 717-772-4249

These forms are unique to your business, complete with pre-printed identification numbers. Do not give copies of your forms to other dealers for their use.

Instructions

Download the ROS instruction sheet (PDF).

Delivery



Please allow several weeks for processing and delivery of your order.

Questions?

Call the Firearms Unit at 717-783-5495 about firearms forms and related issues.