Register for a Learn to Hunt Webinar

LEARN TO HUNT: WATERFOWL – PART 3: SNOW GEESE

This hour-long webinar will teach you the basics of snow goose hunting in Pennsylvania. ​This webinar covers everything from scouting for geese, setting decoys, tips for calling, and much more!

LEARN TO HUNT: DOVES

Learn dove hunting tips and tactics from agency staff Curtis Noll, Andrew Ward, and Evan Mock during this hour-long webinar! Learn to Hunt: Doves is a comprehensive webinar that covers dove hunting regulations, gear, locations, tactics, processing and more.

LEARN TO HUNT: WATERFOWL – Part 2: Ducks

Are you interested in hunting ducks this fall?

This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get stared hunting ducks! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, decoy set-ups, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.



LEARN TO HUNT: WATERFOWL – Part 1: Canada Geese

Want to hunt waterfowl but don't know where to start?

This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get started hunting Canada geese this fall! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, equipment, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.



LEARN TO HUNT: DEER WITH FIREARMS

Want to get started hunting? Deer rifle season is a great place to start! Join us online for an hour-long presentation covering licensing, rifle and ammunition selection, antler restrictions, hunting gear, and more! The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session to get you all the information you need before going afield this fall.



LEARN TO HUNT: PHEASANTS



Want to chase some roosters? This 2-hour webinar will cover the basics of pheasant hunting in Pennsylvania. Participants will learn where to, equipment needed to, and tactics to safely hunt pheasants in Pennsylvania.



LEARN TO HUNT: ARCHERY DEER

This two-part webinar will help new bow hunters develop the skills necessary to be successful this fall, with information on deer behavior, selecting a stand, shot placement, preparing for the hunt, and much more.



WATCH HERE: YouTube– Part 1

WATCH HERE: YouTube - Part 2



LEARN TO HUNT: SQUIRRELS

New to hunting? Hunting small game, like squirrels, is a great way to learn hunting tactics and develop skills. This Learn to Hunt program will teach you everything you need to know to hunt squirrels in Pennsylvania this fall.



GETTING STARTED - Join us online for an overview of the gear you'll need to hunt spring gobblers. We'll cover shotgun, ammunition, calls, and camouflage.

TURKEY BIOLOGY - Join us online to learn the basics of turkey biology and tips on scouting and locating turkeys. This presentation will give you the information you need to prepare for the season ahead.



HUNTING TIPS & TACTICS - Listen to champion turkey caller and marketing bureau director, Matt Morrett, to learn hunting tips and tactics to help you harvest a gobbler this spring! Listen here: (Learn to Hunt Turkey Tips and Tactics). https://bit.ly/LTHSnowGeese