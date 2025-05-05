Register for a Learn to Hunt Webinar

Virtual Learn to Hunt Programs
Upcoming Webinars:
- We have no new learn to hunt webinars planned at this time. Check back here at a later date.
Past Learn to Hunt Webinars
Join agency staff Curtis Noll, Andrew Ward, Courtney LaCivita, and Evan Mock as they share their knowledge and expertise on dove hunting.
- WATCH HERE: Youtube
Part 1: Canada Geese
Want to hunt waterfowl but don't know where to start?
This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get started hunting Canada geese this fall! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, equipment, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.
- WATCH HERE: Youtube
Part 2: Ducks
Are you interested in hunting ducks this fall?
This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get stared hunting ducks! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, decoy set-ups, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.
- WATCH HERE: Youtube
Part 3: Snow Geese
Join the Pennsylvania Game Commission for part three of our learn to hunt waterfowl series. From finding a place to hunt to using the right gear, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will teach you the basics of snow goose hunting.
- WATCH HERE: Youtube
Want to get started hunting? Deer rifle season is a great place to start! Join us online for an hour-long presentation covering licensing, rifle and ammunition selection, antler restrictions, hunting gear, and more! The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session to get you all the information you need before going afield this fall.
- WATCH HERE: YouTube
Part 1: Join us online for an overview of the gear you'll need to hunt spring gobblers. We'll cover shotgun, ammunition, calls, and camouflage.
- WATCH HERE: YouTube
Part 2: Join us online to learn the basics of turkey biology and tips on scouting and locating turkeys. This presentation will give you the information you need to prepare for the season ahead.
- WATCH HERE: YouTube
Part 3: Listen to champion turkey caller and marketing bureau director, Matt Morrett, to learn hunting tips and tactics to help you harvest a gobbler this spring! Listen here: (Learn to Hunt Turkey Tips and Tactics). https://bit.ly/LTHSnowGeese
New to hunting? Hunting small game, like squirrels, is a great way to learn hunting tactics and develop skills. This Learn to Hunt program will teach you everything you need to know to hunt squirrels in Pennsylvania this fall.
- WATCH HERE: YouTube
Learn to Hunt Pheasants with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Participants will learn where and how to hunt pheasants as well as what equipment is needed to successfully harvest this game bird species.
- WATCH HERE: YouTube
Interested in hosting a Learn to Hunt Program?
To increase the number of hands-on beginner hunting programs across the state, the Pennsylvania Game Commission created a step-by-step guide to enable other game commission staff, state agencies, and non-government organizations to host learn to hunt programs on their own. The Learn to Hunt Program guide includes information on who is qualified to teach, selecting a location to teach, presentation materials, equipment request forms, marketing materials, and more! The program guide and associated materials are found below.
Email mentoredhunting@pa.gov for more information or with any questions.