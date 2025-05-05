Register for a Learn to Hunt Webinar

Part 1: Canada Geese

Want to hunt waterfowl but don't know where to start?

This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get started hunting Canada geese this fall! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, equipment, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.

WATCH HERE: Youtube

Part 2: Ducks

Are you interested in hunting ducks this fall?

This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get stared hunting ducks! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, decoy set-ups, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.

WATCH HERE: Youtube​

Part 3: Snow Geese

Join the Pennsylvania Game Commission for part three of our learn to hunt waterfowl series. From finding a place to hunt to using the right gear, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will teach you the basics of snow goose hunting.