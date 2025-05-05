Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Untitled design - 1
    Pennsylvania Game Commission

    Register for a Learn to Hunt Webinar

    The Pennsylvania Game Commission's Learn to Hunt Program is designed to help individuals of all ages become successful hunters. Participants will learn about game animal behavior, habitat preferences, choosing a firearm, preparing wild game meat for the table, and more. On your outdoor journey, the Pennsylvania Game Commission can help you Learn to Hunt.

    Watch Learn to Hunt Webinars

    Virtual Learn to Hunt Programs

    Upcoming Webinars:

    • ​We have no new learn to hunt webinars planned at this time. Check back here at a later date.

    Past Learn to Hunt Webinars

    Join agency staff Curtis Noll, Andrew Ward, Courtney LaCivita, and Evan Mock as they share their knowledge and expertise on dove hunting.

    Part 1: Canada Geese

    Want to hunt waterfowl but don't know where to start?
    This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get started hunting Canada geese this fall! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, equipment, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.

    Part 2: Ducks

    Are you interested in hunting ducks this fall?

    This hour-long VIRTUAL program will help you get stared hunting ducks! Participants will learn about scouting, hunting regulations, identification tips, decoy set-ups, hunting tactics, field dressing, prepping game for the table and so much more! The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A session where participants can ask questions.

    Part 3: Snow Geese

    Join the Pennsylvania Game Commission for part three of our learn to hunt waterfowl series. From finding a place to hunt to using the right gear, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will teach you the basics of snow goose hunting. 

    Want to get started hunting? Deer rifle season is a great place to start! Join us online for an hour-long presentation covering licensing, rifle and ammunition selection, antler restrictions, hunting gear, and more! The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session to get you all the information you need before going afield this fall.

    This two-part webinar will help new bow hunters develop the skills necessary to be successful this fall, with information on deer behavior, selecting a stand, shot placement, preparing for the hunt, and much more.

     Part 1: Join us online for an overview of the gear you'll need to hunt spring gobblers. We'll cover shotgun, ammunition, calls, and camouflage.

    Part 2: Join us online to learn the basics of turkey biology and tips on scouting and locating turkeys. This presentation will give you the information you need to prepare for the season ahead.

    Part 3: Listen to champion turkey caller and marketing bureau director, Matt Morrett, to learn hunting tips and tactics to help you harvest a gobbler this spring! Listen here: (Learn to Hunt Turkey Tips and Tactics). https://bit.ly/LTHSnowGeese

    New to hunting? Hunting small game, like squirrels, is a great way to learn hunting tactics and develop skills. This Learn to Hunt program will teach you everything you need to know to hunt squirrels in Pennsylvania this fall.

    Learn to Hunt Pheasants with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Participants will learn where and how to hunt pheasants as well as what equipment is needed to successfully harvest this game bird species.

    Interested in hosting a Learn to Hunt Program?

    To increase the number of hands-on beginner hunting programs across the state, the Pennsylvania Game Commission created a step-by-step guide to enable other game commission staff, state agencies, and non-government organizations to host learn to hunt programs on their own. The Learn to Hunt Program guide includes information on who is qualified to teach, selecting a location to teach, presentation materials, equipment request forms, marketing materials, and more! The program guide and associated materials are found below.

    Email mentoredhunting@pa.gov for more information or with any questions. 

    Contact Us

    Please send any questions or equipment request forms to:

    mentoredhunting@pa.gov