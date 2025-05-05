Apply for a PennDOT Hauling Permit

PA Hauling Permit Resources
To help maintain our transportation network, permits may be required to build new access to a state roadway, to drive an overweight or overheight vehicle, or cross certain bridges. You can find the information you need for permits here.
- General Application for Special Hauling Permit - M-936A (PDF)
- Supplemental Application for Overweight Special Hauling Permit - M-936AS (PDF)
- Miscellaneous Application for Special Hauling Permit - M-936AM (PDF)
- Construction Notification - M-936CN (PDF)
- Manufacturer/Designer Certification - M-936 MDC (PDF)
- Route Survey - M-936A RS (PDF)
- Super Load City Approval- M-936A SLCA (PDF)
- Highways Except Freeways and Expressways - M-936PATA801 (PDF)
- Multi-Lane Highways Where Passing Is Allowed- M-936PATA802 (PDF)
- Multi-Lane Highways Where Passing Is Prohibited- M-936PATA803 (PDF)
- Highways With Three Lanes In One Direction - M-936PATA804 (PDF)
- Highways with More than Three Lanes in One Direction - M-936PATA805 (PDF)
- Updated Permit Fees - Effective July 1, 2025 (PDF)
- Fees
- Special Permits For Excessive Size and Weight
- Oversize and Overweight Loads and Vehicles
- Movement of Special Vehicles Upon State Highways
- Hauling in Excess of Posted Weight Limit
- Application Form M-4902A (PDF)
- Authorization to Use Bridges Posted Due to Condition of Bridge
- Application Form M-4902 (PDF)
- Authorization to Use Highways Posted Due to Traffic Conditions
- Application Form M-4902 (PDF)
- Certified Escort Program (PDF)
- Apply or Renew Certification (may not work in Internet Explorer 11; for best results, use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox)
- Locate a Certified Escort Vehicle Operator (may not work in Internet Explorer 11; for best results, use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox)
- Certified Escort Vehicle Emblem Template (PDF)
In the event of an emergency or accident affecting the public safety or convenience, such as a train derailment, authorization for an overweight or oversize movement may be granted, in accordance with the following criteria:
- APRAS account holders (PennDOT Enterprise Login) can obtain permits 24/7, by applying for an overweight or oversize permit. APRAS based applications are the quickest, most efficient and safest method.
- Non-APRAS account holders should contact a Permit Service Partner.
- If the necessity for an emergency movement arises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., other than on legal holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the owner of the transporting equipment or the owner's agent shall, in advance of making a movement, contact the Engineering District Office nearest to the point of entry or origin. In the case of a super load, the applicant shall contact the Central Permit Office to obtain authorization prior to movement.
- For emergency movements at hours when the permit offices are closed, the owner of the transporting equipment shall first apply for a permit in APRAS and if not auto-issued telephone PEMA at (717) 651-2001, and provide satisfactory information on the nature of the emergency, the vehicle to be permitted, and the route of travel.
- Form M-938 (67 PA Code, Sections 179.10 and 179.11) (PDF, size: 8.5in x 11in)
- Form M-938 (67 PA Code, Sections 179.10 and 179.11) (PDF, size: 11in x 17in)
How to use the Automated Permit Routing / Analysis System (APRAS)
-
Quick Start Guide (PDF) Provides a quick overview of navigating APRAS Modernization.
-
APRAS FAQ (PDF) Covers a wide range of topics / questions the user community may have with APRAS and ESEC.
-
Getting Started with APRAS (PDF) Provides steps to register a company, delegate administrator, and adding new users.
Map Routing Tutorial
Video that walks through creating a route using the Map Features.
Requesting a Permit
Video that walks through entering an application.
Account Management
Video that walks through Managing your Company's account in ESEC and in APRAS.
Contact Information
You can find your local hauling permit contacts here.