    Apply for a PennDOT Hauling Permit

    Find your Hauling Permit contact

    PA Hauling Permit Resources

    To help maintain our transportation network, permits may be required to build new access to a state roadway, to drive an overweight or overheight vehicle, or cross certain bridges. You can find the information you need for permits here.

    In the event of an emergency or accident affecting the public safety or convenience, such as a train derailment, authorization for an overweight or oversize movement may be granted, in accordance with the following criteria:

    1. APRAS account holders (PennDOT Enterprise Login) can obtain permits 24/7, by applying for an overweight or oversize permit. APRAS based applications are the quickest, most efficient and safest method.
    2. Non-APRAS account holders should contact a Permit Service Partner.
    3. If the necessity for an emergency movement arises between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., other than on legal holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the owner of the transporting equipment or the owner's agent shall, in advance of making a movement, contact the Engineering District Office nearest to the point of entry or origin. In the case of a super load, the applicant shall contact the Central Permit Office to obtain authorization prior to movement.
    4. For emergency movements at hours when the permit offices are closed, the owner of the transporting equipment shall first apply for a permit in APRAS and if not auto-issued telephone PEMA at (717) 651-2001, and provide satisfactory information on the nature of the emergency, the vehicle to be permitted, and the route of travel.

    How to use the Automated Permit Routing / Analysis System (APRAS)

    Map Routing Tutorial

    Video that walks through creating a route using the Map Features.

    Requesting a Permit

    Video that walks through entering an application.

    Account Management

    Video that walks through Managing your Company's account in ESEC and in APRAS.

    Contact Information

    You can find your local hauling permit contacts here.