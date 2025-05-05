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    PA Emergency Management Agency

    Counties and Municipalities: Apply for Disaster Recovery Assistance

    Get federal funding for county and municipal governments after a qualifying disaster.

    Overview

    The  Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency activates the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program — Public Infrastructure when a disaster meets certain requirements. Currently the program is not activated.

    About the Program
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    Apply as a County

    1. Submit Windshield Report

    A complete and accurate windshield report must be submitted in Crisis Track within five days of the end date of the disaster period. You can either report directly on Crisis Track, or use the Crisis Track Data Integration Form [xls] and upload it into Crisis Track. 

     

    2. Complete Initial Damage Report

    Complete and submit an initial damage report in Crisis Track within 21 days of the disaster.

    If you aren't sure how to complete this report, check out our disaster recovery page.

     

    3. Declare Disaster Emergency

    Declare a disaster emergency, or its equivalent, within five days of the end date of the disaster period.

    Apply as a Municipality

    1. Submit Windshield Report

    Submit a Windshield Report within four days of the end date of the disaster period. Report directly on Crisis Track, or use the Crisis Track Data Integration Form [xls].

     

    2. Complete Initial Damage Report

    Complete and submit an initial damage report in Crisis Track within 21 days of the disaster.

    If you aren't sure how to complete this report, check out our disaster recovery page.

     

    3. Declare Disaster Emergency

    Declare a disaster emergency within five days of the end date of the disaster period.

     