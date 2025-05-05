Counties and Municipalities: Apply for Disaster Recovery Assistance

Apply as a County

1. Submit Windshield Report

A complete and accurate windshield report must be submitted in Crisis Track within five days of the end date of the disaster period. You can either report directly on Crisis Track, or use the Crisis Track Data Integration Form [xls] and upload it into Crisis Track.

2. Complete Initial Damage Report

Complete and submit an initial damage report in Crisis Track within 21 days of the disaster.

If you aren't sure how to complete this report, check out our disaster recovery page.

3. Declare Disaster Emergency

Declare a disaster emergency, or its equivalent, within five days of the end date of the disaster period.