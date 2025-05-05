Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

    Submit a Right-to-Know Request to the Emergency Management Agency

    Request a record from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency via the Right-to-Know Law.

    Overview

    A written request to the Emergency Management Agency under the Right-to-Know Law must be addressed to our Open Records Officer Kristen Bradley.

    Submit A Request

    Fill out and submit the Right-to-Know Law Request Form (PDF):​

    By Mail

    Kristen Bradley
    PEMA Open Records Officer
    1310 Elmerton Ave.
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Hours

    Regular hours of our Right-to-Know Law office: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests received after the close of regular business hours will be deemed to have been received on the following business day.