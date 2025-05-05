Submit a Right-to-Know Request to the Emergency Management Agency

Overview
A written request to the Emergency Management Agency under the Right-to-Know Law must be addressed to our Open Records Officer Kristen Bradley.
Submit A Request
Fill out and submit the Right-to-Know Law Request Form (PDF):
Contact Us
Contact Pennsylvania's Office of Open Records with questions.
Hours
Regular hours of our Right-to-Know Law office: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests received after the close of regular business hours will be deemed to have been received on the following business day.