Apply for or Renew a Limited Food Establishment Registration

Overview
A Limited Food Establishment is a residential-style kitchen used to prepare non-hazardous foods that do not require refrigeration after preparation. These kitchens are typically located in private homes or similar settings.
Types of operations may include, but are not limited to:
- Processing/handling food from a home-residential kitchen
- Processing/handling food in a residential-style kitchen (not meeting regulatory standards), in alternate locations, such as a church, fire hall, or remodeled garage area or out-building
- Warehousing (storing) food on a residential property
In a Limited Food Establishment, you may prepare shelf-stable, non-potentially hazardous foods such as baked goods without cream fillings, jams, jellies, candies, and certain snack mixes. Foods requiring refrigeration or hot holding, such as shellfish, are not permitted.
You must register with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) to operate a Limited Food Establishment.
Requirements
See the limited food establishment application packet (PDF) for complete requirements.
Given the restrictions and possible testing for home kitchens, close monitoring is essential. Registration involves routine inspection of the food production site by PDA.
Registration includes sales direct from the production site including internet sales. If you sell across state lines, you may also need FDA registration. A Retail Food Facility License may also be required for sales at an event or farmer’s market.
Fees
- Initial registration fee – $35
- Annual renewal fee – $35
For your initial registration, you should provide a check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
For renewals, you can pay online through the PA food safety business website.
How to register
All materials must be submitted at least 60 days prior to operating. Failure to provide all required information can delay or cause denial of your plan review.
-
1
Complete and submit your application and supporting materials.
To begin, download the limited food establishment application packet (PDF) or get a copy from your regional food safety office. Complete your application and gather any supporting materials.
You can submit your application by one of the following channels. Don’t send money with your application.
Email (preferred)
Fax
717-787-1873
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St., Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
-
2
PDA will review your plans and provide a decision within 15 business days.
If your application is approved, you’ll receive an approval letter by email. An inspector will then schedule an on-site inspection to ensure that your facility meets sanitation and food handling standards.
If your application is rejected, you’ll receive a letter describing why the plans were not approved. PDA encourages applicants to resubmit their plans with the corrected or requested information.
-
3
PDA will visit your facility to perform an inspection.
If your facility meets PA Food Code requirements, the inspector will collect your registration fee and provide a copy of the inspection report. This report will verify that your facility is in compliance and serve as temporary proof of registration. Once PDA processes your payment, we will mail you the official registration.
If your facility isn’t compliant, the inspector will provide a report that describes the deficiencies they observed. Once you’ve corrected the deficiencies, you can request another inspection.
How to renew
Registrations must be renewed annually. You’ll receive a notification by mail approximately two months before your facility’s registration expires.
You can process your renewal online with a user account and unique business code. To find your business ID code, use the public facility search page.
Resources
Forms
Guidance
- Guidelines for honey processors (PDF)
- Guidelines for brewing-bottling kombucha (PDF)
- Guidelines for canning of acid, acidified, fermented food, and beverages (PDF)
- Guidelines for maple syrup processors (PDF)
- Selling maple syrup in PA: What you need to know
Legal library
Questions?
For questions, email us at ra-foodsafety@pa.gov or call 717-787-4316. Our toll-free number is 1-866-366-3723.
You can also contact your regional food safety office (PDF).
Once registered, you may sell at farmers markets, community events, roadside stands, and directly to consumers. Some retail stores may also carry your products if they meet labeling requirements.
All products must have labels that include:
- Product name
- Ingredients in descending order by weight
- Net weight or volume
- Your business name and address
- Allergen declarations (if applicable)
No. Limited Food Establishments are for direct-to-consumer sales only. Wholesale or distribution to other food businesses requires a different license.