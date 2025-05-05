Apply for or Renew a Limited Food Establishment Registration

Overview

A Limited Food Establishment is a residential-style kitchen used to prepare non-hazardous foods that do not require refrigeration after preparation. These kitchens are typically located in private homes or similar settings.

Types of operations may include, but are not limited to:

Processing/handling food from a home-residential kitchen

Processing/handling food in a residential-style kitchen (not meeting regulatory standards), in alternate locations, such as a church, fire hall, or remodeled garage area or out-building

Warehousing (storing) food on a residential property

In a Limited Food Establishment, you may prepare shelf-stable, non-potentially hazardous foods such as baked goods without cream fillings, jams, jellies, candies, and certain snack mixes. Foods requiring refrigeration or hot holding, such as shellfish, are not permitted.

You must register with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) to operate a Limited Food Establishment.