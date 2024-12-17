Register a Business

Overview
Register your business and file other types of business-related forms quickly and easily using our online Business Filing Services site.
The Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations (BCCO) makes an array of forms available in its Business Filing Services portal to help you find and file your necessary documents.
Filing online is the easiest, simplest way to get your documents processed in a timely manner.
Business registration forms
- Register a for-profit entity
- Register a nonprofit entity
- Reserve a business name
Other business-related forms
- Register a trademark, service mark, or insignia
- Amend or convert a current business entity
- Register a foreign association to do business in PA
Frequently Asked Questions
No. You will be able to print copies yourself from your BFS account.
Yes, every domestic and foreign company must have a registered office address, which is a street address in Pennsylvania where you can receive mail (P.O. boxes are not permitted). If your company has no store front operations associated with a street mailing address, it may use the services of a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP).
The only filing types not required to have a Pennsylvania address are trademarks and fictitious names.
No, the Department cannot offer advice to filers about their choice of business organization. It strongly recommends that entrepreneurs consult with legal and financial advisers before submitting any filings to the Department.
Contact Us
Connect with our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations by phone, by email, or in person.
Our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations is open to the public 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. You can call or visit the bureau in person during those hours.
You can email us with general questions about business association filings at RA-CORPS@pa.gov, about certifications RA-STUCC_CERTS@pa.gov, and about Uniform Commercial Code filings RA-STUCC_CERTS@pa.gov.
To submit registration forms or to refile rejected documents, go to the Business Filing Services portal.