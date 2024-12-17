Skip to main content

    Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

    Request a DMVA Speaker

    The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard can send speakers to talk to community groups, school groups, and professional organizations upon request. 

    Download the request form

    Overview

    The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard try to provide speakers for free to talk to community groups, school groups, and professional organizations.

    Requests should be made 30 to 90 days before the event.

     

    How to make a request

    To request a speaker, fill out the DD Form 2536 (PDF).

    After completing the form, send it to one of the following:

    Contact us

    For more information, contact the DMVA Public Affairs Office at:

    • Address: Bldg. 8-41, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002
    • Phone: 717-861-8720 or 717-861-2178
    • Email: RA-MVPUBLICAFFAIRS@pa.gov