Request a DMVA Speaker

Overview
The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard try to provide speakers for free to talk to community groups, school groups, and professional organizations.
Requests should be made 30 to 90 days before the event.
Additional resources:
How to make a request
To request a speaker, fill out the DD Form 2536 (PDF).
After completing the form, send it to one of the following:
- Email: ng.pa.paarng.mbx.jeoc-ops@mail.mil
- Fax: 717-861-2748
- Mail: PANG-Bldg. 0-34, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.
Contact us
For more information, contact the DMVA Public Affairs Office at:
- Address: Bldg. 8-41, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002
- Phone: 717-861-8720 or 717-861-2178
- Email: RA-MVPUBLICAFFAIRS@pa.gov