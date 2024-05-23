Request Help from the Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH)

We support you by advocating for accessible services, like providing listening devices for medical visits or interpreters for theater shows.

ODHH also helps organizations become more accessible for individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind . For instance, we're collaborating with the PA Department of Corrections to ensure equal services for inmates who are Deaf, assisting the PA Bar Association in funding Communication Access Real-time Translation (CART) and sign-language services, and working on a task force in western PA to aid individuals who are DeafBlind.

Our aim is to minimize obstacles for both individuals and the organizations they rely on.