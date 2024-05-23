Request Help from the Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH)

About Us
For Pennsylvanians who are Deaf, hard of hearing, or DeafBlind, ODHH serves three primary functions.
ODHH serves individuals in all 67 counties. We're your main resource for hearing loss information, including services, technology, interpreters, and access laws.
Our main services are:
- ADVOCACY: We stand up for those with hearing loss, ensuring they get the right services from both government and private sectors.
- INFORMATION: We provide insights and answers on topics concerning hearing loss.
- REFERRAL: We connect individuals to the right organizations, acting as a bridge and ensuring smooth referrals.
Additionally, ODHH supports the Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing, established by Act 1997-37.
Frequently Asked Questions
ODHH provides advocacy, information and referral support to individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind and their families.
ODHH has offices in Allentown, Harrisburg, and Johnstown , serving residents of all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Find the office serving your county.
ODHH offers training on tools like captioned phones and TTYs, along with topics like Deaf Culture and legal rights. We can tailor training to your needs or guide you to specialized training providers, like job or mobility training.
We support you by advocating for accessible services, like providing listening devices for medical visits or interpreters for theater shows.
ODHH also helps organizations become more accessible for individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing or DeafBlind . For instance, we're collaborating with the PA Department of Corrections to ensure equal services for inmates who are Deaf, assisting the PA Bar Association in funding Communication Access Real-time Translation (CART) and sign-language services, and working on a task force in western PA to aid individuals who are DeafBlind.
Our aim is to minimize obstacles for both individuals and the organizations they rely on.
ODHH is your primary source for information on hearing loss. Wondering about sign language classes, loans for hearing aids, CART providers, interpreters, mobility training, or trying assistive listening devices? We've got answers. If not, we'll help you find them.
ODHH doesn't offer services like CART or interpreters directly but can guide you to providers. We help those who are deaf or hard of hearing understand their choices. After you pick a provider, an ODHH rep can help coordinate accessible services.
Act 57, the State Registration Act for Sign Language Interpreters, aims to safeguard those relying on interpreters. The law mandates interpreters to register with ODHH for quality assurance.
We've enhanced our interpreter database, now featuring nationally certified interpreters, along with a detailed resource directory and event calendar. If you don't find what you need online, our staff is here to help.
Also, you can find more information on ODHH's resources and services here.
ODHH can connect you to an OVR representative for job-related services. You can apply for OVR services online via the PA CareerLink or contact your local OVR district office.