Apply for Registration and Plan Approval of Liquified Petroleum Gas

Submission Requirements

An owner or operator of the following must submit an application to the Department before installation or modification:

A LPG tank exceeding 2,000 gallons capacity.

A fixed location with aggregate capacity exceeding 4,000 gallons.

A dispensing station.

A cylinder exchange cabinet location (separate application required for each physical location).

Submission requirements shall be as follows:

One copy of the completed LPG Application for Registration and Plan Approval form.

Check or money order in the amount of the required plan review fee made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania". *New-L&I is now offering expedited services (plan review performed within seven days of receipt and inspection within three days of receipt of written request) for an additional cost. It is also offering inspections outside of normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5p.m., excluding holidays) upon written request from the applicant at an additional cost.

A valid copy of a certificate of insurance listing the Department as a certificate holder and documenting the required amounts of liability insurance. The insurance certificate is not required if the location is currently registered and if the registration type and insurance requirements are not changing.

Three (3) sets of plans on paper not less than 18" x 24" that contain the following information:

Equipment to be installed.

Distances of equipment to buildings and property lines.

Security measures provided including fencing when required.

Fire protection measures provided.

Vehicle protection measures (bollards, jersey barriers, etc.) provided including traffic flow patterns.

The "Intent to Install Information / Certification" may be completed instead of submitting plans for the following:

A distributor installing or expanding a bulk plant with a capacity of less than 9,000 gallons.

An industrial user with a total storage capacity of less than 9,000 gallons.

A fire safety analysis for installations in excess of 4,000 gallons.

A manufacturer’s data report (U1-A Form) for all ASME tanks or a PA Special / PA Standard number.

If a variance is required, the following shall be submitted for each installation:

One copy of the completed Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industrial Board Petition.

Separate check or money order made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania". Click here for the fee schedule.

Mail complete plan approval submission package to:

PA Department of Labor and Industry

PA Industrial Board

651 Boas Street, Room 1622

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

Registration Process for Renewals and Changes in Registration

An operator of a LPG bulk plant, a distributor or an industrial user must register and annually renew their registration for each location with the Department. A separate registration and annual renewal is required for each physical address of cylinder exchange cabinets. The initial registration will be submitted on the same form as plan approval. There is a different form for renewing a registration and changing information on a registration, such as owner's name or address.

Submission requirements for annual renewal of registration or for a change in registration shall be as follows:

One copy of the completed Liquefied Petroleum Gas Application for Registration form.

Check or money order in the amount of the required annual fee made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

A valid copy of a certificate of insurance listing the Department as a certificate holder and documenting the required amounts of liability insurance.

Training Program Approval Process

All individuals must satisfactorily complete a Department approved training program to become an authorized attendant to transfer LPG. A LPG facility operator that has individuals who transfer LPG must notify the Department which training program will be utilized. A LPG facility operator must submit an application for training program approval to the Department if they choose to develop their own training program for authorized attendants. A LPG facility operator must notify the Department of any changes in an approved training program.

Submission requirements for training program approval shall be as follows:

One copy of the completed Liquefied Petroleum Gas Application for Training Program Approval form.

Check or money order made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Click here for the fee schedule.

For initial training program approval, a detailed description of each training program documenting all training information required by Section 13.40 of the LPG regulations.

For changes to a previously approved training program, a detailed description of each change.

Instead of developing and submitting a training program for authorized attendants, a LPG facility operator may utilize the Propane Education and Research Council training programs without submitting a request for approval.

Mail completed submission packages to:

PA Department of Labor and Industry

BOIS – Boiler Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750