Renew a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

How to renew your certification
Your renewal application becomes available 90 days before your next renewal date. You must submit your renewal application between 90 and 15 days of that date.
The Workers' Compensation Law allows annual renewal of the workplace safety committee certification as long as the committee continues to meet state health and safety regulations.
The renewal process is simple:
- Complete a re-certification form through L&I's Bureau of Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Division in WCAIS
- Employers can log into their WCAIS account or create a new profile for your business.
- Make sure all updated information is included in your renewal application.
- Complete the "Acknowledgement and Agreements" section as part of your renewal application.
Business owners will be notified by email if their renewal application is approved.
Learn more on the PA Workplace Safety Committee Certification Program page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your renewal application will become available for completion in WCAIS ninety (90) days before your next workers’ compensation policy renewal date. WCAIS will send a reminder email when it is time to file. Applications are no longer available in WCAIS once the renewal due date has passed. You are encouraged to create a calendar invite for the date you can start working on your next renewal application (90 days before your WC policy renewal date. (Include your WCAIS User ID and password in the entry and invite several other Safety Committee members to the ‘event’ so that any one of you can file the application on time. )
Note, renewal applications must be submitted between 90 - 15 days before your policy renewal date. To ensure that you received notices, make sure your WCAIS contact information is always current.
Be sure your email address is up to date in WCAIS. Notify the bureau of any changes to avoid misdirected forms at least 30 working days before their policy renewal date for timely preparation and submission. Applications outside the 90-15 day limit may be returned.
Applications will have pre-filled details like name, address, contact person, etc., from the latest certification. Employers must correct, complete, and submit the Workers' Compensation policy details as well.
Yes. However, if since the latest certification approval, an employer has added workplaces, the number of workplaces must be updated on the renewal application in WCAIS. Additionally, if any additional safety committees have been established that have not previously been certified, this also must be indicated within the renewal application. All committees must be approved to be eligible for the discount.
The Primary and Secondary Health & Safety contacts you specify in WCAIS will be notified as well as the Pennsylvania Credit Rating Bureau (PCRB). Please note that it is your responsibility to contact your Insurance Carrier once you receive your Certification approval letter.
Applicants will be notified via email if their renewal is disapproved, with details on specific reasons. Deficiencies can be addressed by submitting required documentation before the specified date on the disapproval application. Documents may be uploaded directly into WCAIS in response to the disapproval.
If you have any further questions concerning the certification renewal application or the WCAIS online filing system, please contact the Certification and Education Section by email or by telephone at 717-772-1635.
Contact Us
For a complete division contact list, please visit here.