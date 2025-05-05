Renew a Workplace Safety Committee Certification

Your renewal application will become available for completion in WCAIS ninety (90) days before your next workers’ compensation policy renewal date. WCAIS will send a reminder email when it is time to file. Applications are no longer available in WCAIS once the renewal due date has passed. You are encouraged to create a calendar invite for the date you can start working on your next renewal application (90 days before your WC policy renewal date. (Include your WCAIS User ID and password in the entry and invite several other Safety Committee members to the ‘event’ so that any one of you can file the application on time. )

Note, renewal applications must be submitted between 90 - 15 days before your policy renewal date. To ensure that you received notices, make sure your WCAIS contact information is always current.