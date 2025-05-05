ALERT: Workers’ Compensation scam targeting injured workers
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation system has received reports of scammers in other states attempting to defraud injured workers by:
- Requesting payments in exchange for receiving workers’ compensation benefits or settlements.
- Scheduling fraudulent hearings and contacting claimants by phone or email.
- Demanding personal information, including Social Security numbers, banking details, and other sensitive data.
Important reminders for Pennsylvanians
- Injured PA workers will NEVER be required to pay to receive benefits or a settlement.
- All official hearing notices are sent by U.S. mail — never by phone or email.
- Do NOT share personal or financial information with anyone claiming to represent Workers’ Compensation unless you have verified their identity.
If you receive suspicious communication
- Do not send money or provide personal information.
- Contact the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Helpline immediately to verify legitimacy or report concerns.
File a Workers' Compensation Claim Petition
A workers' compensation claim petition is filed by the injured worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication. The petition should include details about the injury, its date, and information on wages and lost income. Ensure you follow instructions on the Bureau's website, confirming proper notice to your employer. Use the Workers' Compensation Automated and Integrated System (WCAIS), an accessible online tool available 24/7, to file the petition.
Frequently Asked Questions
If an employee sustains a job injury or a work-related illness, the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act provides for your medical expenses and/or wage-loss compensation benefits until you're able to go back to work. Additionally, death benefits for work-related deaths are paid to your dependent survivors.
Benefits are paid by private insurance companies (also includes third-party administrators), the State Workers' Insurance Fund (a state-run workers' compensation insurance carrier), or self-insured employers.
A workers' compensation claim petition is filed by the injured worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Bureau of Workers' Compensation. The petition should include details about the injury, its date, and information on wages and lost income. Ensure you follow instructions on the Bureau's website, confirming proper notice to your employer. Use the Workers' Compensation Automated and Integrated System (WCAIS), an accessible online tool available 24/7, to file the petition.
File a claim petition immediately after receiving a rejection from your employer's insurance company. If there is no response, you can file 21 days after reporting the work injury. Quick filing is crucial to securing the owed money, as it expedites the process of scheduling a hearing with a judge to decide your case.
Yes, you can file a claim petition on your own, but the assistance of a lawyer may be beneficial to oversee the process and minimize errors or omissions. Mistakes in the submission can lead to denials based on technicalities. A lawyer can help ensure your case reaches a hearing.
During the hearing, you'll need to provide testimony about the injury, prior medical issues, relevant facts, and medical evidence.