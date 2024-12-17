Request Coverage for Reproductive Health Services

What Services Are Covered?

The following is a partial list of the services included in this Family Planning Services program:

Office visits to your family planning health care provider for evaluation, follow up, and referral to other health care providers as necessary

Counseling from your health care provider regarding pregnancy — to prepare for pregnancy, to prevent unintended pregnancies, and to enable individuals to control the timing and spacing of pregnancies

Initiation and management of contraception, including male and female sterilization

Birth control supplies and medications

Prevention of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) with vaccine and condoms

Treatment of STDs through medications and/or procedures

Laboratory services for the screening of STDs, HIV (the virus that causes AIDS), anemia, sickle cell disease and pregnancy

Screening and education regarding breast, reproductive and testicular cancer

Counseling regarding smoking cessation

A typical family planning office visit for women may include: a pelvic exam; screenings for breast and reproductive cancers; screening for high blood pressure, anemia and diabetes; tests for sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV; counseling about a woman's plans for pregnancy, and if appropriate, a prescription for contraception.

A typical family planning office visit for men may include testing and treatment for STDs and condoms for prevention, HIV testing and prevention education, testicular exams and education about testicular cancer, and information on safe and effective contraception for you and your partner.

If you have questions about what is covered, please check with your provider.