Refugee Programs

Refugee service organizations across the state are here to help ease the transition into your new community. They are an important resource and connection for any refugee who has just arrived in Pennsylvania.

Language services are provided for free for refugees whose primary language is not English.

Services that refugees may be eligible for include:

Help finding employment

Help finding education opportunities and helping children adapt to new schools

English classes

Citizenship preparation classes

Case management

Physical and mental health care

Cash assistance

Pennsylvania’s refugee assistance programs are funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families-Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).