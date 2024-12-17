Refugee Programs

Welcome to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania welcomes newly arrived refugees and wants to support you as you make a new home for yourself and your family.
Refugee service organizations across the state are here to help ease the transition into your new community. They are an important resource and connection for any refugee who has just arrived in Pennsylvania.
Language services are provided for free for refugees whose primary language is not English.
Services that refugees may be eligible for include:
- Help finding employment
- Help finding education opportunities and helping children adapt to new schools
- English classes
- Citizenship preparation classes
- Case management
- Physical and mental health care
- Cash assistance
Pennsylvania’s refugee assistance programs are funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families-Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).
Eligibility
Pennsylvania’s refugee services are funded by the federal government. To be eligible for refugee services in Pennsylvania, you must meet the following requirements.
- Have been admitted to the United States as a refugee pursuant to INA § 207;
- Be an asylee whose status was granted under § 208 of the INA;
- Be a Cuban or Haitian entrant, in accordance with the requirements in 45 CFR § 401.2;
- Certain Amerasians from Vietnam who are admitted to the United States as immigrants pursuant to § 584 of the Foreign Operations, export financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 1988; or
- Be Iraqi and Afghan Special Immigrants per section 1244(g) of Div. A of Pub. L. 110-181, as amended (8 U.S.C. § 1157 note) and section 602(b) (8) of Div. F of Pub. L. 118-8, as amended (8 U.S.C. § 1101 note); or
- Be a victim of a severe form of trafficking in persons per the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, Pub. L. No. 106-386, as amended, 22 U.S.C. § 7105(b) (1) (A) and (C); and
Time-eligible, having resided in the United States:
- Less than five years, for most programs;
- Without time restrictions, if over the age of 60, residing outside of Philadelphia County and participating in the Service to Older Refugees Program; or
- If receiving citizenship preparation, referral, community outreach or interpretation services.