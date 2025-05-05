Skip to main content

    Access Assistance Programs as a Refugee in Pennsylvania

    Pennsylvania helps newly arriving refugees access important services like health care, education, interpretation, and translation, and more.

    Welcome to Pennsylvania!

    Pennsylvania welcomes newly arrived refugees and wants to support you as you make a new home for yourself and your family.

    Refugee service organizations across the state are here to help ease the transition into your new community. They are an important resource and connection for any refugee who has just arrived in Pennsylvania.

    Language services are provided for free for refugees whose primary language is not English.

    Services that refugees may be eligible for include:

    • Help finding employment
    • Help finding education opportunities and helping children adapt to new schools
    • English classes
    • Citizenship preparation classes
    • Case management
    • Physical and mental health care
    • Cash assistance

    Pennsylvania’s refugee assistance programs are funded by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families-Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

    REFUGEE SERVICES

    Find refugee service organizations near you

    The PA Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) offers a wide range of programs aimed at promoting family self-sufficiency, greater access to mainstream services, and fuller participation in local community life.

    Find An Organization

    Eligibility

    Pennsylvania’s refugee services are funded by the federal government. To be eligible for refugee services in Pennsylvania, you must meet the following requirements.

    • Have been admitted to the United States as a refugee pursuant to INA § 207;
    • Be an asylee whose status was granted under § 208 of the INA;
    • Be a Cuban or Haitian entrant, in accordance with the requirements in 45 CFR § 401.2;
    • Certain Amerasians from Vietnam who are admitted to the United States as immigrants pursuant to § 584 of the Foreign Operations, export financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 1988; or
    • Be Iraqi and Afghan Special Immigrants per section 1244(g) of Div. A of Pub. L. 110-181, as amended (8 U.S.C. § 1157 note) and section 602(b) (8) of Div. F of Pub. L. 118-8, as amended (8 U.S.C. § 1101 note); or
    • Be a victim of a severe form of trafficking in persons per the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, Pub. L. No. 106-386, as amended, 22 U.S.C. § 7105(b) (1) (A) and (C); and

    Time-eligible, having resided in the United States:

    • Less than five years, for most programs;
    • Without time restrictions, if over the age of 60, residing outside of Philadelphia County and participating in the Service to Older Refugees Program; or
    • If receiving citizenship preparation, referral, community outreach or interpretation services.

    Contact DHS

    Email

    For questions about refugee assistance programs and refugee resettlement in Pennsylvania, email us at RA-HSRefugeeProgram@pa.gov.

